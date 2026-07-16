Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

West Plains Properties LLC v. Nesta Hearne, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty & Property Management LLC v. Jessica M. Santos, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harland D. Douglass v. Herbert Albert, et al., restitution of premises.

Acorn 03 LLC v. Christopher Hayes, restitution of premises.

Interro Works LLC v. Dallas Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Rusty Gilfillan v. Michael Hafflefinger, complaint for damages.

Desmond LLC v. Emanuel J. Goetz, et al., restitution of premises.

433 LLC v. Cortney Loicono, restitution of premises.

Patrick Kendrick v. Destini Bridges, restitution of premises.

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Memory Lamere, restitution of premises.

Atlantic Aspens LLC v. Sherry Jackson, restitution of premises.

Washington VOA Living Center v. Sarah Barnhart, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Kevin White, restitution of premises.

Chernow Casteel Trust v. Andrew Little, et al., restitution of premises.

DDC CRE 2 LLC v. Big Dan’s Nutrition CDA LLC and Daniel J. Moore, complaint.

Geovoni Flores v. Spokane County, complaint for damages.

Grantie Petroleum Inc. v. Adam Arlington McRae, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sparks, Trevor G. and Knudtson, Emily J.

Hauer, Aimee D. and Moyer, Sonny J.

Eskridge, James H., II and Koryn L.

Lopez Rolon, Jennyfer K. and Gonzalez Flores, Jesus M.

Pulver, Olivia G. and Dakota L.

Kirkwood, Dylan H. and Katie P.

Walls, Britt A. and Johnny L.

Chickinsky, Rebecca D. and Graham, Brent A.

Woods, Cody and Jessica N.

Hoff, Jesse L. and Jaime A.

Walker, Helki I. and Paul A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Amy M. Nutting, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Krystal K. Holloway, 43; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Shawn D. Summa, 33; $6,608 restitution, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree identity theft.

William P. Haynes, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Victoria A. Michael, 36; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Alberto R. Arroyo, 23; $115 restitution, 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Nicolas J. Bohannon, 23; $1,054.28 restitution, 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

John D. Bearchild, Jr., 33; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Felicia A. Almeida, 45; seven days in jail, failure to identify self to law officer.

Michael I. Avrin, 51; three days in jail converted to community service, third-degree theft.

Steven A. Bond, 45; 16 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dennis W. Coffey, 28; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Elisheva S. Couture, 43; 25 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Nelson J. Dunn, 31; $350 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lance Payne, 20; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jade E. Phillips, 26; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jacob S. Remington, 32; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Harley B. Ryder, 18; five days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Traci L. Whitney, 37; five days in jail converted to five days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kailee D. Vallem, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler D. Stern, 24; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ryan T. King, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

George E. Mahoney, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.