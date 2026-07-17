Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sawyer Swain and Kyli M. Mayhew, both of Spokane.

Jonathan M. Kirschner and Savannah R. Killion, both of Colfax.

Christopher D. Zeller and Julie A. Scrimgeour, both of Spokane.

Brad R. L. Hansen and Kim R. Sionzon, both of Auckland, NZ.

Travis S. Allen and Jessica E. Bressler, both of Spokane.

John P. Romero and Amanda N. Hobbs, both of Cheney.

Jason W. Knoer and Mara L. Nydes, both of Spokane.

Samuel R. Ross and Caeli R. M. Dornay, both of Spokane.

Nehemiah D. Nokes, of Colbert, and Adrian N. Doty, of Sandpoint.

Benjamin C. Trainer and Amber P. Sirk, both of Spokane.

Eric A. Oppong and Emily E. Plummer, both of Spokane Valley.

Seth J. Wheeler and Madison E. Urann, both of Airway Heights.

Nikol A. Werner and Skye L. Wilcox, both of Spokane Valley.

Jack R. Vos and Sara M. C. Arnett, both of Spokane.

Dennis A. Lopez Bautista and Kinanya J. Winter, both of Moses Lake.

Liam S. Bell and Shannon M. K. Stoller, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Stewart and Katie A. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Levi B. Tillis, of Rathdrum, and Jillian R. Eason, of Coeur d’Alene.

Justin D. Monk and Angela D. Cagle, both of Spokane Valley.

William T. Swezey and Brenna G. Jue, both of Spokane Valley.

Devin H. J. Williams and Jalissa L. L. Somers, both of Airway Heights.

Austin D. Harrison and Vanessa Mendez Dela Cruz, both of Spokane.

Collin J. Hendricks and Rebecca D. Neighbors, both of Spokane.

Jason Z. Vaughn and Kayla A. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Garrett R. Black and Naomi J. Spezza, both of Colbert.

Zeuz Barrios, of Wilmington, N.C., and Anastasia Burgoci, of Spokane Valley.

Nolan G. S. Carthum and Anna E. Lorenz, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Chau, Thach, et al. v. Erica M. Balda, restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. James Shackleford, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Kenneth W. Nambalu, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Destynie D. Duelball, et al., restitution of premises.

Amarjit S. Toor, et al. v. Kris March, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Metiso Tablong, et al., restitution of premises.

Janice M. Kienbaum v. Derek Nelson, et al., restitution of premises.

Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. Christopher Borck, restitution of premises.

United Car Care Inc. v. Pacific Dealer Solutions LLC and Mountain Dealer Services Inc., complaint for interpleader.

Anna Zgherea and Daniela Zgherea v. Juanita Hval, complaint for damages.

Lena M. Robel v. the State of Washington, City of Spokane, Interim/acting Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren, Spokane Police Officers Brett R. Spring, Brent C. Armstrong and Cole J. Stanley, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Olson, Trina A. and Johnson, Sean E.

Ginn, Sabrina F. and John H.

Swofford, Lacy N. and Darek L.

McCord, Julie A. and McCord, Jonathan M.

Stallcop, Lisa and Kirk

Clark, Brian A. and Acevedo-Clark, Kristina S.

Grillot, Tarah K. and Michael T.

Johnson, Tamare R. and Sean M.

Handley, Brewster C. and Jenna R.

McElmurry, Sarah L. and John M., II

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Matthew G. G. Mosier, 29; two months in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Paul E. Komarov, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Rachel E. Hooper, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,357.

John A., Jr. and Kayla R. McCann, Colton; debts of $164,285.

Miranda N. Lineaweaver, Spokane; debts of $33,391.

Cassie D. Turek, Cheney; debts of $51,201.

Joan E. Bowerman, Spokane; debts of $22,396.

Michael L. and Teresa L. Baumgarden, Spokane; debts not listed.

Christopher M. Franetich, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wayne G. Pugh, Spokane; debts of $167,715.

Dakotah L. and Michelle R. Hoffman, Mead; debts of $275,726.

Clifford A. Grout, Spokane; debts of $36,724.

Ricky D., Jr. and Tamara L. Kazemba, Cheney; debts of $381,707.

Dat B. and Quynh K. Luu, Spokane; debts of $337,643.

James R. and Rebecca L. Watts, Newman Lake; debts of $547,142.

Hunter Downs, Spokane; debts of $192,549.

Wage-earner petitions

Stacey R. and Alicia R. Melcher, Spokane Valley; debts of $493,075.

Angela M. Scott, Pullman; debts of $53,391.

Barbara J. Bray, Spokane; debts of $36,795.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Lee A. Batke, 42; 30 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

David R. Cavin, 57; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, six months of probation, hit and run of unattended property.

David R. Cavin, 57; 361 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Ann S. Flores, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Dewine Menke, 31; 20 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Paraley H. Draine, 53; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Desmen R. C. McCoy, 26; $2,670.50 fine, 31 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 30 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Shane C. Mayfield, 54; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, protection order violation.

Robert E. Miller, 42; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Paul T. Thornton, 46; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.