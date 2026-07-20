Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Derek W. Dufrene and Grace M. Uppendahl, both of Spokane.
Gunner V. Jackson and Shawnda M. Murdock, both of Cheney.
Jeffrey A. Hamby and Emily R. Edwards, both of Spokane Valley.
Nicholas H. Lewis and Rylee N. Fenske Redford, both of Bremerton.
Keaton A. Lusk and Taylor R. Zehetmir, both of Spokane.
Tyler J. Forsgren and Adrian J. Nieves, both of Pocatello, Idaho.
Scotty D. Krueger and Danitra R. Pope, both of Spokane.
Garrett F. Uhling, of Spokane Valley, and Emily R. Corisis, of Coeur d’Alene.
David N. Moore and Karen M. Grant, both of Chalfont, Pa.
Joshua W. Kendoll and Lynn M. Felt, both of Colbert.
Robert E. Lockwood and Brianne F. Lockwood, both of Spokane Valley.
Brian G. Koppe and Alicia D. Reese, both of Spokane Valley.
Kameron M. Kinkade and Emily A. Ringness, both of Spokane.
Jacob J. Murkowski and Suzanne E. Ingerski, both of Spokane Valley.
Dillon M. Wyatt and Kirsten D. Kennedy, both of Spokane.
Kameron R. Lane and Kathryn R. Watson, both of Spokane.
Paul C. Weidner and Julia A. Ide, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Danielle Howard v. Samuel Tippets and Spokane County Parks and Recreation, complaint for damages.
Corbit Wilson, et al. v. Isabella Barrett, complaint for damages.
Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Tatiana Sutton, restitution of premises.
Sallie Mae Bank v. Nathan C. Phillips, money claimed owed.
Zachary Wilson v. Craig Barbieri and Uber Technologies Inc., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Amos, Alicia M. and Phillip M.
Strickland, Larry and Sandra
Marrocco, Daniel M. and Stacie M.
Windham, Tyler R. and Tha L.
Friberg, Darrin W. and Caris R.
Voss, Kelley B. and Kelli M.
Tenney, Mollika J. and Stephen Q.
Bacani, Pamela A. and Michael D.
Tuckett, Joshua K. and Tiffany M.
Bishop, Mary J. and Jerry A.
Salts, Jessica L. and Samuel F.
Good, Brooke-Lyn and Matthew W.
Scott, Katherine E. and Lane, Cody R.
Nehodaieva, Yeva and Oleg
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Brandon J. Pachosa, also known as Brandon S. Pachosa, 31; $5,783 restitution, 29 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree retail theft with special circumstances and second-degree theft.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Chad D. Taylor, 51; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Gabriel P. Kewan, 35; 16 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Nathen A. Toombs, 35; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Cody J. Whisman, 29; 10 days in jail, reckless driving.
Joshua W. Ressa, 43; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Taylor B. Cassan, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Summer L. Fitch, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jenny J. Zappone
Richard L. Wise, 44; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, resisting arrest.
Joseph E. Bollman, 75; 15 days in jail with credit given for days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Danil A. Bagmet, 54; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Gracie A. Mueller, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.