Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek W. Dufrene and Grace M. Uppendahl, both of Spokane.

Gunner V. Jackson and Shawnda M. Murdock, both of Cheney.

Jeffrey A. Hamby and Emily R. Edwards, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas H. Lewis and Rylee N. Fenske Redford, both of Bremerton.

Keaton A. Lusk and Taylor R. Zehetmir, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Forsgren and Adrian J. Nieves, both of Pocatello, Idaho.

Scotty D. Krueger and Danitra R. Pope, both of Spokane.

Garrett F. Uhling, of Spokane Valley, and Emily R. Corisis, of Coeur d’Alene.

David N. Moore and Karen M. Grant, both of Chalfont, Pa.

Joshua W. Kendoll and Lynn M. Felt, both of Colbert.

Robert E. Lockwood and Brianne F. Lockwood, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian G. Koppe and Alicia D. Reese, both of Spokane Valley.

Kameron M. Kinkade and Emily A. Ringness, both of Spokane.

Jacob J. Murkowski and Suzanne E. Ingerski, both of Spokane Valley.

Dillon M. Wyatt and Kirsten D. Kennedy, both of Spokane.

Kameron R. Lane and Kathryn R. Watson, both of Spokane.

Paul C. Weidner and Julia A. Ide, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Danielle Howard v. Samuel Tippets and Spokane County Parks and Recreation, complaint for damages.

Corbit Wilson, et al. v. Isabella Barrett, complaint for damages.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Tatiana Sutton, restitution of premises.

Sallie Mae Bank v. Nathan C. Phillips, money claimed owed.

Zachary Wilson v. Craig Barbieri and Uber Technologies Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Amos, Alicia M. and Phillip M.

Strickland, Larry and Sandra

Marrocco, Daniel M. and Stacie M.

Windham, Tyler R. and Tha L.

Friberg, Darrin W. and Caris R.

Voss, Kelley B. and Kelli M.

Tenney, Mollika J. and Stephen Q.

Bacani, Pamela A. and Michael D.

Tuckett, Joshua K. and Tiffany M.

Bishop, Mary J. and Jerry A.

Salts, Jessica L. and Samuel F.

Good, Brooke-Lyn and Matthew W.

Scott, Katherine E. and Lane, Cody R.

Nehodaieva, Yeva and Oleg

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Brandon J. Pachosa, also known as Brandon S. Pachosa, 31; $5,783 restitution, 29 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree retail theft with special circumstances and second-degree theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Chad D. Taylor, 51; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gabriel P. Kewan, 35; 16 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Nathen A. Toombs, 35; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Cody J. Whisman, 29; 10 days in jail, reckless driving.

Joshua W. Ressa, 43; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Taylor B. Cassan, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Summer L. Fitch, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Richard L. Wise, 44; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, resisting arrest.

Joseph E. Bollman, 75; 15 days in jail with credit given for days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Danil A. Bagmet, 54; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Gracie A. Mueller, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.