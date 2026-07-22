Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary R. Hillhouse and Lindsey N. Griffith, both of Cheney.

Umar E. Rhashi and Charity R. Rose, both of Spokane.

Andrew W. Peterson and Scott K. Fallis, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas L. Swoboda and Leslie A. Fordham, both of Spokane.

Roger M. Hammers and Jennifer Y. Reid, both of Spokane.

Caleb Z. Jefferson Alldredge and Juliann R. Greenroos, both of Spokane Valley.

Joel G. Renteria, of Williston, N.D., and Paris S. A. Crowley, of Coeur d’Alene.

Patrick R. Harrison Rodgers and Lydia G. Hatch, both of Liberty Lake.

Tristan J. Charlet and Andrea A. Koslosky, both of Great Falls, Mont.

Garrett A. Hammell and Lea A. M. Locke, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. Cornwell and Hope E. Hill, both of Deer Park.

Michael P. Cheney, of Athol, and Jael T. Johnson, of Othello.

Ryan D. Dimaio and Kellie M. Tostengard, both of Athol.

Michael R. Shulkin and Kelli R. Jansen, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan A. Vitale and Marychristie M. Benjamin, both of Spokane.

Tristan L. Piper and Heather L. Woodard, both of Spokane.

Jonathan M. Stewart and Kaylie M. Garcia, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Windsor Crossing LLC v. John Lemons, et al., restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Virginia Graham, restitution of premises.

Sonrise Place LLC v Elizabeth Wilkes, restitution of premises.

707 Ermina LLC v. Kody Jerred, et al., restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Lonnie Rogers Price, restitution of premises.

Pedigo Properties LLC v. Loren Dunbar, et al., restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Richard Murphy, restitution of premises.

Appleway Estates LLC v. Jeremy Steg, et al., restitution of premises.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Hatching Time LLC and Cimuka Global, complaint.

Lyndsey Glennen v. Mouaffac Kassim, complaint for damages.

Melvin C. George v. Flywheel Construction & Development LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chamberlain, Thomas G. and Jodi M.

Bailey, Devan J. and Olson, Brooke

El Mouaffak, Anna N. and Hamza

Orbis, Saarah S. and David E.

Wakefield, Jennifer R. and Nikolas I. M.

Lee, Jennifer D. and Jonathan R.

Webster, Caiden B. and Gonzales, Sierra L.

Stedeford, Amber R. and Anthony R.

Helbling, Amber J. and Stephanie N.

Arthur, Kevin and Satterfield, Brieann C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Roger C. Brown, 48; $15 restitution, 77 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, after being found guilty of two counts of order violation

Jennifer L. Lawrence, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Davion J. Schauman, 29; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tyler J. Alley, 21; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marc R. Palmer, 27; 29 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sara K. McArthur, 33; 30 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Joshua M. Nickerson, 26; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, possession of a dangerous weapon and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Sharalena J. Bakken, 18; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Mateo L. Bear, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ja’von N. Crummity, 19; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Paige L. Dolsby, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.