Amazon cuts jobs within artificial intelligence team

By Alexis Weisend Seattle Times

Amazon’s artificial general intelligence organization is the company’s latest target for workforce reductions even as the e-commerce giant continues to heavily invest in AI.

On Thursday, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to share specific details, including the number of layoffs and the types of roles cut.

Over the last several years, Amazon has developed its own generative AI models, primarily through its Amazon Nova and Amazon Titan foundation model families. Those models have similar concepts to OpenAI’s GPT or Anthropic’s Claude models. However, Amazon’s models are built primarily for businesses or computer programmers.

Artificial general intelligence is a hypothetical branch of AI that surpasses human intelligence and gains autonomy.

An Amazon spokesperson said building large AI models remain a priority.

“This is a fast-moving space, and we’re sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers, so we can move faster on what counts,” the spokesperson said in an email. “That focus means some difficult decisions, including eliminating some roles within parts of our (Artificial General Intelligence) organization, even as we continue to invest in the areas most important to our customers’ future.”

The spokesperson said employees in the United States will receive pay and benefits for 90 days, outplacement job search support and access to transitional health benefits, and will be eligible for a severance payment.

“We’re grateful for the contributions of every impacted employee,” the spokesperson said.

The layoffs add to more than 30,000 job cuts at Amazon over the last ten months amid efforts to slim its headcount and restructure. Most of those layoffs occurred in two large sweeps – 14,000 cuts in October 2025 and 16,000 in January .

Amazon is scheduled to release its second quarter financial earnings on July 30 after the market closes.