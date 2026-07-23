Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael J. Awbery and Tara B. Morton, both of Spokane.

Jose L. Virrueta and Yanetsis K. Paisano Marcano, both of Spokane.

Zachary W. Reynolds and Allison J. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Austin H. Adams and Cydney A. Melville, both of Spokane.

Ronald M. Miller, of Littleton, Colo., and Anna M. Dent, of Spokane.

Brandon A. Torres Madera and Sandra F. Caleron Aguirre, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean M. Guite and Baylee M. Mires, both of Louisville.

Vincent K. Rugut and Shelby T. Kennedy, both of Spokane Valley.

Jaiden C. Arechiga, of Redonda Beach, Calif., and Samantha Noriega, of Inglewood, Calif.

Shawn A. Starkenburg and Deseray M. Starkenburg, both of Medical Lake.

Jordan A. French and Manoros Mongkalig, both of Cheney.

George A. Bjork and Sara N. Vargas, both of Spokane.

Thomas L. Babcock and Chentel K. Adams, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Jorge Garcia, restitution of premises.

Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Dorothy Phillips, seeking quiet title.

At Home Management Co. LLC v. Joel Klaus, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Maurice Note, restitution of premises.

Beau Rivage 78 LLC v. Mikeson Boene, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Joshua M. Sperling, money claimed owed.

BSBS LLC v. Junior Marshall, et al., restitution of premises.

Valor Haven LLC v. April Kane, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Megan Edlin, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Zachary Holestine, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Jeannette E. Crews, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Dawn Tonasket, restitution of premises.

Nathan Thomas v. Robert Schmidt, complaint for damages.

Sarah Emery and Dayle Lynch-Macdonald v. NWI Velo LLC and Next Wave Property Management LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Flavel, Eric E. and Sheri A.

Nickolaus, Gianna H. and Stevic, Joshua

Rains, Gayle A. and Wyatt M.

Dupuy-Gordon, Antoinette S. and Gordon, Kenneth E.

Dunn, Fawn M. and Shawn K.

Roguljic Riedel, Riann G. and Roguljic, Adam

Deaugustino, Raevn E. and Mueller, Christian J.

Cox, Victoria A. and Jesse V.

Stafford, Katelyn M. and James L.

Hattal, Russell C. and Kirsten J.

Ford, Kathy R. and Flores, Aaron S.

Szolga, Kathryn and Dyllan

Schroter, Adrea and Daniel

Brineman, Gia L. and Geovani A.

McDermott, Shawn B. and Theodore L.

Pound, Sean C. and Jolene L.

Young, David E. and Kizza S.

Nsaif, Tabarek B. and Al Graiti, Newar M.

Legal separations granted

Pennington, Kristina M. and Joshua M.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Deanne L. Pate, also known as Deanne L. Nordstrom, 49; 152 days in jail with credit given for 152 days served, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Stephanie R. Peone, also known as Stephani R. Peone, 48; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Walter M. Styer, 45; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jessie R. Green, 36; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

Cameron S. Wilson, 36; $64.55 restitution, nine days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Jazmin M. Fletcher, also known as Jazmine M. Fletcher, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Alyssa Samuels, 34; $18,000 restitution, 65 days in jail, after pleading guilty to making a false statement to Medicaid, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tristan J. Robison, 29; six months in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child rape.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Brayden D. Lovins, 19; 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Coby C. Adams, 48; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua A. Graham, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Joshua A. Graham, 30; $1,000 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert W. E. Haine, 37; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Jeffrey C. Leinen, 60; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy T. McSpadden, 54; 27 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Kolton W. Mertens, 21; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Matthew G. Mosier, 29; 46 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Joel D. Oswell, 26; 23 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public and unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Timothy N. Barker, 28; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 179 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Chad L. Bishop, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Shauna R. Chaney, 48; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rebecca M. Devin, 41; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ali A. Al Maki, 55; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Taylor E. Allert, 35; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, indecent exposure.

Omari Byaruhanga, 23; 47 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Blaike A. Clark, 20; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph J. J. Allread, 27; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas K. Brigman, 24; 215 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Chrystal H. Campbell, 48; 26 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Alkamy J. Scofield, 22; six days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cory M. Clare, 43; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Bill A. Dorley, 36; 126 days in jail with credit given for 126 days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Steven G. Sheridan, 31; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Michael H. Jefferson, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jonah M. Leister, 19; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas J. Owiyo, 52; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jessie K. Locklear, 39; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

David A. Chernenko, 24; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.