Do Kraken have perception problem when it comes to pursuing stars? | Commentary

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

Do the Kraken have a perception problem?

Team CEO Tod Leiweke raised the subject on April 22, while lamenting his franchise’s fourth season without a playoff trip in five tries. The 66-year-old executive sat beside general manager Jason Botterill at the Kraken Community Iceplex, a facility representative of all Leiweke and Co. have done right. Led by owner Samantha Holloway, the Kraken splashed down in Seattle with sublime facilities, smart branding, admirable community efforts and gallons of goodwill.

Five years later, fans are still waiting for wins.

Which is why, Leiweke announced in April, the organization would undergo a “full, independent audit of hockey operations.” Moreover, Holloway met with team captains and coaches for exit interviews to hear their concerns.

“One of the things Samantha talked to the players about on the outbound is, ‘Do you like playing here?’ And they view us as an absolute first-rate organization,” Leiweke said. “But they did talk a little bit about the perception Seattle has from around the country and how they believe there’s a little bit of work to be done.”

Perhaps that explains, in part, why Botterill and Co. have been unable to trade for stars capable of lifting the ceiling. One such star is Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson, who publicly spurned Seattle this offseason. In attempting to trade for Robertson’s rights, the Kraken were granted permission to negotiate with the 27-year-old scorer, offering a mammoth eight-year deal worth $15 million annually.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Robertson offers exactly the firepower Seattle has never had. Last season alone, he stacked 45 goals and 96 points, 41 more points than the most prolific Kraken player (captain Jordan Eberle). Since 2022-23, he’s tied for 10th in goals (155) among all NHL players.

For a team that finished 27th in shots and 28th in goals in 2025-26, Robertson would have been a legitimate difference-maker around which Botterill could build. And for a franchise forced to contend with a reigning Super Bowl champion and an American League West winner for available eyeballs, plus a potential Sonics return, he would have provided marketing momentum as well.

Would haves, of course, can’t win hockey games.

And it doesn’t seem like the Kraken will win many next season, either.

Robertson declined Seattle’s offer, instead re-signing with the Stars this week on a one-year deal worth $12 million. Despite being denied a long-term contract, he took fewer years and less money to keep the status quo.

(Robertson reportedly rebuffed the St. Louis Blues as well.)

Similarly, the Kraken reportedly attempted to add Artemi Panarin during a playoff push last February, but the accomplished winger accepted a less lucrative trade from the New York Rangers to the Los Angeles Kings instead.

All of which makes you wonder:

Is this an organization issue? A Seattle issue? Or too small of a sample size to responsibly say?

While Botterill wants to be admirably aggressive, why wouldn’t difference-makers want to play here?

“This is a great community, and we have a passion for it. We’ve got to do a better job of telling that story and promoting that to the other players,” Leiweke said on April 22. “It is a long way to travel. Jason’s team travels more miles than almost any other team. But we’ve tried to compensate on that by making this a place where the players and their families want to be.

“The reason Sam [Holloway] asked the players that is because that’s very much on her mind. How do we become absolutely best in class as a place that the players and their families not only want to come but want to spend their career?”

To Leiweke’s point, the Kraken don’t have a retention problem. Key pieces such as Eberle, forward Matty Beniers and goalie Joey Daccord have extended their Seattle stays. Most recently, forward Bobby McMann — who Seattle traded for last season amid a breakout 29-goal campaign — did the same, signing a six-year deal.

While retaining McMann was a must, it’s not enough for a franchise that maintains it’s close to consistent contention. The on-ice product says otherwise, as should the audit. Signing McMann, and trading for 23-year-old forward Mackey Samoskevich (who scored 12 goals in 77 games with Florida last season), won’t move the needle … or enough pucks into the net.

Seattle needs a star, if not a solar system. It either needs Beniers, Berkly Catton, Shane Wright (who may soon be traded) or another young player to develop into one, or it needs to trade for one.

Which obviously isn’t easy.

Maybe that’s because the organization has yet to build a blueprint star players can believe in. Maybe it’s because Seattle’s sunny summers don’t align with hockey season. Maybe it’s because of the city’s politics or perception or location, the marathonic travel miles. Maybe it’s because of the looming millionaires tax. Maybe it’s all or none of the above.

What I’d guess it is, more than anything else:

Premier players want to win, and they’re not convinced the Kraken can do so anytime soon.

“I can’t talk too much about what everybody’s perception [of the Kraken] is, from the outside standpoint,” Botterill said as free agency started on July 1. “We’ll continue to be aggressive in trying to find ways of improving our team and going after players via trade or whatever it might be to help our group.

“I will say, I think when players come to our organization they feel that they are treated extremely well. That’s the reason why players like Jordan Eberle or Matty Beniers or Bobby McMann end up signing to us long term. You look at the recruitment of Bobby McMann: yeah, there’s an on-ice product. He also asked questions to both [coach Lane Lambert] and myself on what we’re going to do and our vision moving forward. So he’s certainly bought in.

“But I think another big part of it was he was able to enjoy the Pacific Northwest after the season — whether it was golf, whether it was Lake Union, or going around and seeing different parts of the city. I think that’s a big part of making sure that message gets out to other people in the National Hockey League.”

Until the message changes, the results may stay the same.