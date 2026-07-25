Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Antonio A. E. Solis and Haylee R. Laherty, both of Spokane Valley.

Cole A. Williams and Genavieve A. Marckini, both of Clayton.

Alexandru Grecu, of Spokane, and Angelina P. Moskaalenko, of Valleyford.

Benjamin W. Clark and Madison A. Oneto, both of Spokane.

Toney J. Lidrich and Erica A. Ewen, both of Spokane.

Eric A. Lefever and Maria Contreras, both of Spokane.

Ihor Haidarzhi and Alina Koval, both of Spokane Valley.

Demarcus Q. Johnson and Sendy-Love L. Juste, both of Spokane.

Richard R. Zigashane and Molly T. Ruzariro, both of Spokane.

Troy S. Cracroft and Katherine N. Farmer, both of Spokane.

Jesse M. Owens and Yesenia A. Pulido, both of Spokane.

Erik J. Patterson and Kailyn L. Gady, both of Spokane.

Brock M. Chapman, of Liberty Lake, and Hanna R. Nilson, of Spokane.

Levi J. Edwards and Chloe L. Rainbow, both of Spokane.

Aaron D. Portra and Audrianna Demars, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrii Oleshchuk and Yulia Ivanova, both of Spokane Valley.

John P. Trainor and Mallie M. Mikkelsen, both of Washington, D.C.

Frank J. Rolls, of Newman Lake, and Saira F. Schoener, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

MacArthur Co. v. Jennifer A. Palmer and Gilbert Palmer, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Khole Carpenter, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Michael Bunting, et al., restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Andrew Afaga, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Robyn Gaston, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jasmin Inman, et al., restitution of premises.

John R. Larson, et al. v. Carissa Armstrong, restitution of premises.

West 315 LLC v. Jose Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Joshua Williams, restitution of premises.

Housing Quarters LLC v. James Reinert, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Shonte J. and Nicholas L.

Baker, Jackeline S. and Lyle D.

Barclay, Kendra S. and Christopher P.

Ellenberger, Aaron M. and Grinberg, Yulia

Johnson, Kalialani N. and Eric M.

Mossa-Hotchkiss, Tiffany M. and Green, Konrad F.

Boehrig, Clayton R., Jr. and Argie

Yesland, Christopher P. and Denise R.

Marquette, Mickey H. and Hurd, Tianna

Foley, Brooke H. and Sam A.

Byington, Kaleb L. and Gracey E.

Eirls, Richard A. and Kyramae M.

Anderson, Tracy J. and Glenda J.

Johnson, Krystal M. and Nathan C.

Beavers, Shawn E. K. and Amanda M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Mychal L. Wahl, 37; $15 restitution, 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary and order violation.

Kenneth C. Watkins, 37; $15 restitution, 210 days in jail with credit given for 210 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Radley J. Scott-Anaya, 35; 62 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Parker G. Lindner, 23; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Lacey Picard, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Danil A. Bagmet, 54; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jacob D. Severson, 45; $1,680.58 restitution, 54 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Kasey M. Perez, Pullman; debts of $36,897.

Hallie M. Kinzel, Spokane Valley; debts of $29,260.

Tami E. Spencer, Spokane; debts of $143,237.

Hailey D. Koch, Spokane; debts of $314,082.

Michael Mastro and Marie J. Phipps, Pullman; debts of $115,841.

Jesse L. and Alexis K. Glover, Spokane; debts of $510,216.

Amber M. Butler, Spokane; debts not listed.

Samantha B. and Alexander M. Loren, Spokane; debts of $185,381.

Melisaa B. Medley, Usk; debts of $75,195.

Margeaux J. Hesterly, Spokane Valley; debts of $10,863.

Shane M. and Ali N. Shaver, Spokane; debts of $338,699.

Ashley K. Clifner, Moses Lake; debts of $29,551.

Joshua A. Wade, Spokane; debts of $1,907,878.

Marie S. LaPlante, Spokane Valley; debts of $97,219.

Devon Maddox, Spokane; debts of $22,920.

Celica L. Miller, Newport; debts of $38,349.

Teresa B. Palacios, Greenacres; debts of $391,021.

Steven M. and Michaela A. Storch, Spokane; debts of $287,750.

Debra I. Gimeno, Loon Lake; debts of $181,743.

Matthew W. Drewes, Spokane Valley; debts of $151,420.

Wage-earner petitions

Commercia Equities, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Division Street Square LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Ash Street Plaza North, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Ash Street Plaza South, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Grand Place LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Grand Acquisitions, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Cornerstone Equities, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

City View Plaza, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Pinnacle Property Investments, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

NNN Development LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Green Bluff Square, LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.