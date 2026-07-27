Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryce L. Scarpelli, of Elk, and Natalia L. Arteaga, of Clarkston.

Dillon W. Kellerman and Alyssa L. Lujan, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler L. Lewin and Christeen M. Banderman, both of Spokane Valley.

Jack E. Johnson, of Spokane, and Isabelle L. Hagan, of Snohomish.

Benjamin W. Manning and Jade L. Kost, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason L. Smith, of Veradale, and Sydney M. Hollister, of Spokane Valley.

Seth O. Chambers and Calista J. Haasch, both of Spokane.

Ty C. Mansfield and Alyssa S. Larson, both of Cheney.

Elijah J. Cach and Emma L. Braddock, both of Colbert.

Francis E. Johnson Garrido and Melony H. Cepeda James, both of Spokane Valley.

Skylar K. M. Barron and Samantha K. Sides, both of Spokane Valley.

Ridge B. Robinson and Jessica D. Haldorson, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Matthew J. Leiby and Bailey K. Workman, both of Spokane.

James L. Brewington and Kelsey M. Jacobson, both of Spokane.

James A. Bouma and Belle L. Deboer, both of Liberty Lake.

Terry E. Andrus, of Coeur d’Alene, and Morgan S. Michel, of Hayden.

Devin T. Kempe, of Otis Orchards, and Racheal L. Wynne, of Usk.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Amanda A. Nowlin, et al., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Maeatta Sanders, restitution of premises.

Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Jaclyn E. Yarbrough, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Beida L. Lopez Gutierrez, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Phillip Muko, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Ruben Vasquez, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Amandalynn Gooch, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Michelle Porter, et al., restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Brandon C. Hays, restitution of premises.

Glenda L. Hill v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. and ABC Companies, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Plaha, Gaganroop and Joyce

Gray, Ruth E. and Kevin D.

Lindseth, Kaden and Riedel, Kaitlin

Pierson, Ashlynn and John

Hahn, Glenn L. and Yolanda M.

Caruso-Caprye, Kyle J. and Skyler J.

Smith, Leroy and Rose, Cassandra

Roupe, Charles D. and Angel M.

Quezada, Katelin J. and Quezada Ponce De Leon, Ivan

Nguyen, Nhung T. H. and Gormally, Devlin T.

Arega, Meseret and Bekalu, Michale, Alemneh

McGuire, Kyle L. and Kaylene A.

Kingan, Kristopher P. and Jaime L.

Jordan, Jeremy L. and Altaras, Sharon C. R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Irl D. Burlison, 70; 318 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Aleksel Salgado-Manjarrez, 20; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of child molestation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

CJ M. Hart, 29; 116 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree child molestation and first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jesse A. Barthuly, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sepoima S. Chevry, 33; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jennifer L. Graham, 44; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Joshua M. Lyons, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.