Amazon winds down most flagship AI models in strategy overhaul, Business Insider reports

By Deborah Sophia Reuters

Amazon.com is revamping its AI strategy, winding down many in-house AI models and sharpening focus on a new frontier-model effort, Business Insider reported on Tuesday citing people familiar ​with the matter.

The company has begun deprecating most of its flagship Nova AI models, including the high-end Premier and Omni models, ⁠Reel video-generation model, and Canvas image-generation model, the report said.

Instead, Amazon is increasingly ‌moving resources toward a frontier-model development, led ​by researcher Pieter Abbeel, with frontier research becoming a top priority this year at the company, the report added.

The new flagship model is expected to debut at Amazon’s “re:Invent” annual ⁠conference later this year, Business Insider said.

“As with ‌any AI portfolio, we ‌continually evolve our model lineup based on what customers need,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters. “We’re continuing ⁠to invest in and support the Nova models our customers rely on today … We’re also investing in the ‌next generation of frontier model ‌research.”

The move comes days after Amazon trimmed jobs in its artificial general intelligence (AGI) group, with a spokesperson saying last week ⁠that the company was sharpening its focus on “the ​initiatives that matter most ⁠for ​customers”.

Amazon has struggled to generate a buzz around its Nova models the way rivals OpenAI, Anthropic and Google have. The company has instead doubled down on providing ⁠crucial AI infrastructure for enterprises.

But Amazon is not abandoning Nova altogether and the new frontier model could emerge under the Nova brand, ⁠Business Insider reported.

Amazon’s Nova family of models also includes Nova 2 Lite and Nova 2 Sonic models, as well as Nova Forge — a service that allows ⁠customers to build their own ‌AI models using Nova.

Amazon’s AGI efforts have ​undergone several ‌changes since they took shape in 2023. The company ​consolidated its AGI work under cloud veteran Peter DeSantis in December, and has seen top AGI executives depart over the past year.