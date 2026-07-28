Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David J. Wildrick, of Elk, and Noelle J. L. Tucker, of Deer Park.

Demitri W. Chamberlain and Ashley C. Schaefer, both of Spokane Valley.

Blake T. Christensen and Maddison L. Brazee, both of Post Falls.

Wesley Q. Truong and Ashley N. Crowder, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Riggio and Erica J. Eng, both of Jacksonville.

Chad S. Daniels and Kelsey E. Cook, both of Hopkins, Minn.

Timothy J. Campton and Halle A. Price, both of Liberty Lake.

Marcos Ortiz, of Sunnyside, Wash., and Ruth E. Sanchez, of Cheney.

Vladyslav Lukianenko, of Lynwood, and Alena Moskovkina, of Otis Orchards.

Dustin C. Priest and Brianna B. Norris, both of Greenacres.

Cody D. Krous and Shelbey E. Rasmussen, both of Deer Park.

Dan O. Paul, of Spokane Valley, and Sheillah N. Mark, of Alamosa, Col.

Mason B. Marenco and Claire M. Swafford, both of Cheney.

Clay J. Pelton and Madison M. Cabe, both of Hayden.

Mark N. Clark, of Spokane Valley, and Amelia G. Kannapien, of Spokane.

Giovanni Nila and Halle L. Aparicio, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Snap Financial Access v. Alia Zaidi, restitution of premises.

PSP Washington LLC v. Melanie Johnson, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights v. Virginia Mea, et al., restitution of premises.

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Andrea Reynolds, restitution of premises.

Khinda Properties LLC v. Adam Myers, et al., restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Jennifer Richter, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Autumn Rost, restitution of premises.

A210 LLC v. Jeremiah D. Proctor, et al., restitution of premises.

Web Properties Inc. v. Shlita Jackson, restitution of premises.

Aundrey D. Runcorn v. PNW Landscape and Design Inc. and Mike Fredette, complaint for damages.

Ellen Woods v. Fire Insurance Exchange, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Westerman, Billene M. and John W.

Beckley, Ashley N. and Jared J.

McArthur, Heather L. and Pierce, Justin C.

Dvorak, Jessica L. and Joshua B.

Melnik, Viktoriia and Eduard

Greer, Devin J. and Amber A.

Stuart, Elisabeth R. and Ronnie J.

Dixon, Taylor R. L. and Sean M.

Emerson, Anne M. and James L.

Brooks, Cassandra L. and Devin T.

Davenport, Allisa L. and Coleman, James R. L.

Busso, Ashley W. and Alexis C.

Thorp, Starsha M. and Smith, Derek S. C.

Doyen, Richard D. C. and Houle, Quincey R.

Zhao, Zixu and Cai, Heng

Johnston, Navea T. and Nicholas F.

Malala, Chanty D. and Antony O.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Nicholas H. Mower, 42; 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody, vehicular assault and second-degree assault.

Joseph E. Whipple, 38; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Dawn M. McPhee, 48; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Anthony L. Hampton, 58; 318 months to life in prison, lifetime probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and four counts of second-degree child rape.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Matthew E. Hoyt, also known as Matthew Hoyt, 42; 26 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism, dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit materials and third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Imari K. Blanchard, 34; 17 days in jail, three counts of second-degree reckless burning.

Guillermo D. Cardenas, 68; 220 days in jail converted to 219 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Paul D. Chavez, 38; 25 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Calob L. Courtney, 33; 10 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin P. Curtis, 51; 10 days in jail, reckless driving.

Kortney A. Delarosa, 33; 21 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob W. Eckelkamp, 38; 30 days in jail, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Cristo J. Flores, 31; 30 days in jail, causing harm to a waterway by erecting a structure.

Justice P. Gregersen, 31; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Breylan F. Jacobson, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Cambria A. Kidd, 23; 12 days in jail, unlawful transit conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

Rochelle M. Lagervall, 48; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

John B. Leighton, 43; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Derek D. McLash, 45; 30 days in jail converted to 28 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lacey A. Picard, 36; 41 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and unauthorized camping on public property.

Darius D. Pool, 32; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tommy J. Richard, 70; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest and unauthorized camping on public property.

Anthony J. Stanzione, 46; 33 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Stevie R. V. Stearns McCrea, 36; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kathleen A. Stevens, 46; 184 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.