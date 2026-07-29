Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Steven R. Martinez and Victoria A. McGuire, both of Spokane Valley.

Maxwell D. Torres and Rayanna E. Smith, both of Long Beach, Wash.

Zachary R. Leighton and Jessica J. Healy, both of Spokane.

John M. Healy and Joely K. Austin, both of Phoenix.

Russell J. Darcy and Emma V. Scott, both of Spokane.

Christine A. Prater and Mariah J. Frees, both of Spokane Valley.

Chad J. Lash and Alexandra M. Figueroa, both of Spokane.

Ricardo A. Puerto and Jennifer M. Puerto, both of Apple Valley, Wash.

Norman C. Jones and Desiree J. Wilcox, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. Gamby and Spencer E. Mors, both of Spokane.

Stephen J. Dellinger and Emily N. Garman, both of Osburn, Idaho.

Kanyon B. Zirker and Nicole J. McBride, both of Moscow, Idaho.

Jack L. Wollen and Alexis R. Krakoff, both of New Castle, Wash.

Mason S. Jordan and Emma L. Bocchetti, both of Chattaroy, Wash.

Kyle A. Baker and Marissa N. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Kirk D. Farrar and Brandy L. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

MCC Management LLC v. Justin Oliver, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kennedy, Shannon N. and Trout, Carver Danielle-Lynn

Johnston, Jordan D. and Luryn M.

Janecki, Mandy M. and Darrin A.

Abrams, Phillip L. and Darleen N.

Quick, JJ and Kori

Kapon, Stephanie J. and Brian K.

Valdez, Fabiola and Balaez, Ramon

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tasheem R. Gresham, 34; 27 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kurt P. Meyer, 37; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jeremiah E. Michelson, 25; 13 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Tyler T. Anderson, 28; 48 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Madison M. Fife, 22; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, two counts of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Matthew K. Houston, 22; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lance S. Jarvey, 57; eight hours of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Laura M. Hall, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Michael B. Ihinger, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Wade N. Morrow, 30; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brock E. Gambill, 48; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.