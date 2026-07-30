Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan W. L. Oshea and Elizabeth V. McBee, both of Spokane.

Stuart G. Carruthers and Allison C. Friest, both of Spokane.

Christian E. L. Price, of Spokane, and Emma P. Lebo, of Kettle Falls.

Clayton M. Graves and Paytin J. Williamson, both of Spokane.

Timothy P. Guerard and Brenda A. Hollis, both of Airway Heights.

Victor K. Long and Kaitlyn T. Broeg, both of Spokane.

Mark R. Bassett and Marilyn E. Amoto, both of Spokane.

Isaac P. Phalen Carpenter and Clara P. Salazar Londono, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Jones and Raelyn J. Martinson, both of Spokane Valley.

Carlos C. De Imus and Jenell R. Decker, both of Spokane.

Mohomied Mustfa and Pearl T. Shamara, both of Cheney.

Richard A. Contabile and Angeles D. Jimenez, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shenandoah Investments VII LLC v. Dylan J. Kennedy, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stratte, Sarah J. and Nathan D.

Taylor, Courtney L. and Witt, Ethan L.

Rickman, Vaughn P. and Teresa A.

Neri, Jocelyne G. and Cuenca Figueroa, Stalin M.

Jones, Johnna P. S. and Jeffrey A.

Riley, Jessica L. and Jason L.

Olson, Crystal A. and Justin D.

Riddle, Rebecca R. and Michael R., Jr.

Christenson, Anah A. and Chen, Gordon W.

White, Darin M. and Katie J.

Querry, Austin D. and Stefanisko, Kate L.

Hensley, Michael A. L. and Krystle D.

Johnson, Treya and Matthew W.

Oliver, Regan N. and Ezenyimulu, Ekene K.

Mitchell, Rebecca J. and Trevor M.

Leyva, Iriana S. and Marquez, Haniel M.

Matson, Robert J. A. and Tiffany R.

Gardner, Rebecca M. and Mitchell R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Victoria R. Zuniga, 39; $34.40 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Trisha M. D’Agostino, 35; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

John Burton, 59; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Gabrielle I. Morris, 23; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Tyler L. Peterson, 31; 65 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Alissa E. Johnson, 40; $15 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Andrew Robinson, 30; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Michael G. Grant, 52; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Jennifer R. Rice, also known as Jennifer R. Hall, 40; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ricco A. P. Gonzales, 32; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Samuel S. Allman, 38; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Anthony J. Stanzione, 46; $9,513.82 restitution, 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Hussein A. Hassan, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, first-degree negligent driving.

Ricky Heib, 37; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth A. Jacobsen, 44; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jonathon T. Johnson, 39; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jahi B. Kabba, 25; 18 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Houston K. R. Matthews, 22; 13 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Kevin R. Richard, 30; 48 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Carnella A. Smith, 37; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Joel S. Verd, 58; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Wyatt T. Wayne, 21; 10 days in jail converted to nine days of community service, third-degree driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Bernard B. Payne, 37; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ysabel A. Horwith, 22; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Katelyn M. Cox, 28; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Darrin R. Larson, 61; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

James N. Melucci, 48; 45 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, indecent exposure and harassment.

Wyatt C. Miller, 49; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Anthony T. Morgan, 27; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Joey S. Norisada, 57; 210 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Adrian M. Davis, 43; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Brandon M. Grindle, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Layla J. Ikahihifo, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jessica A. Sylvester, 47; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Derek E. Blythe, 60; 45 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, reckless driving.

Kyle M. Clifton, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Emson J. Eukenio, 29; $2,945.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph M. Montes, 38; 270 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, harassment.

Max Bernardi, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days, third-degree theft.