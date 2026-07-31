Neighborhood updates
For the week of Aug. 2-8
Happening this week
Cliff Cannon Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave.
Upcoming
Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. except July, August and December. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.
Bemiss, Hillyard, Whitman and Logan Joint Meeting – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.
Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave.
Chief Garry Park Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. 1831 E. Mission Ave.
Cliff Cannon Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave.
Comstock Neighborhood Meeting – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Manito United Methodist Church, 3220 S. Grand Ave.
East Central Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburgh St.
Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave.
Five Mile Prairie Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the fourth Thursday of odd months, 6-7:30 p.m. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road.
Grandview/Thorpe Neighborhood Council – Meets quarterly on the second Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Finch Arboretum, 3403 W. Woodland Blvd.
Latah Hangman Neighborhood Council – Meets on the third Thursday on odd months, 6-7 p.m. The Conservatory (behind Vinegar Goods), 1930 S. Inland Empire Way.
Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Southside Community Center, 3151 S. 27th Ave.
Logan Neighborhood Council – Meets on the third Thursday of odd months, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Yasuhara Middle School, 2701 N. Perry St.
Manito-Cannon Hill Neighborhood Council – Meets quarterly on the second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Wilson Elementary Library, 911 W. 25th Ave.
Minnehaha Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Church of God, 2929 N. Freya St.
Nevada Heights Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St.
North Hill Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Four Letter Word, 5602 N. Wall St.
North Indian Trail Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. North Indian Trail Public Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road.
Northwest Neighborhood Council – Meets in person and virtually monthly on the third Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Meets in September, November, February and May. For more information, email nwncspokane@gmail.com or call 509-995-6304.
Peaceful Valley Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Peaceful Valley Community Center, 214 N. Cedar St.
Riverside Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Downtown Spokane Partnership Office, 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 120.
Rockwood Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday (no meeting this month), 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hutton Elementary School, 908 E. 24th Ave.
Shiloh Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 7 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St.
Southgate Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6:30 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St.
West Central Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 6:15-8 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.
West Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets bimonthly on the second Tuesday, 6 p.m. Finch Arboretum, 3404 W. Woodland Ave.
The Administration Committee – Meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m. Spokane City Hall, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Also meets via Zoom. Meeting ID: 828 5221 9067
The Budget Committee – Meets monthly on the fourth Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.
The Building Stronger Neighborhoods Committee – Meets monthly on the third Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.
The Land Use Committee – Meets monthly on the fourth Thursday, 5:30 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.
The Liaison Committee – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 2 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. and Zoom.
The Neighborhood Safety Committee – Meets 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. (No standing/reoccurring schedule at this time).
The Pedestrian, Transportation and Traffic Committee – Meets via Zoom at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Meeting ID: 820 2737 1964; Passcode: 915562.
To have an agenda listed, email erike@spokesman.com by Friday preceding a meeting.