Neighborhood updates

For the week of Aug. 2-8

Happening this week

Cliff Cannon Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave.

Upcoming

Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. except July, August and December. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Bemiss, Hillyard, Whitman and Logan Joint Meeting – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.

Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave.

Chief Garry Park Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. 1831 E. Mission Ave.

Cliff Cannon Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave.

Comstock Neighborhood Meeting – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Manito United Methodist Church, 3220 S. Grand Ave.

East Central Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburgh St.

Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave.

Five Mile Prairie Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the fourth Thursday of odd months, 6-7:30 p.m. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road.

Grandview/Thorpe Neighborhood Council – Meets quarterly on the second Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Finch Arboretum, 3403 W. Woodland Blvd.

Latah Hangman Neighborhood Council – Meets on the third Thursday on odd months, 6-7 p.m. The Conservatory (behind Vinegar Goods), 1930 S. Inland Empire Way.

Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Southside Community Center, 3151 S. 27th Ave.

Logan Neighborhood Council – Meets on the third Thursday of odd months, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Yasuhara Middle School, 2701 N. Perry St.

Manito-Cannon Hill Neighborhood Council – Meets quarterly on the second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Wilson Elementary Library, 911 W. 25th Ave.

Minnehaha Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Church of God, 2929 N. Freya St.

Nevada Heights Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St.

North Hill Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Four Letter Word, 5602 N. Wall St.

North Indian Trail Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. North Indian Trail Public Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road.

Northwest Neighborhood Council – Meets in person and virtually monthly on the third Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Meets in September, November, February and May. For more information, email nwncspokane@gmail.com or call 509-995-6304.

Peaceful Valley Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Peaceful Valley Community Center, 214 N. Cedar St.

Riverside Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Downtown Spokane Partnership Office, 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 120.

Rockwood Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday (no meeting this month), 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hutton Elementary School, 908 E. 24th Ave.

Shiloh Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 7 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St.

Southgate Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6:30 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St.

West Central Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 6:15-8 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.

West Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets bimonthly on the second Tuesday, 6 p.m. Finch Arboretum, 3404 W. Woodland Ave.

The Administration Committee – Meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m. Spokane City Hall, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Also meets via Zoom. Meeting ID: 828 5221 9067

The Budget Committee – Meets monthly on the fourth Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.

The Building Stronger Neighborhoods Committee – Meets monthly on the third Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.

The Land Use Committee – Meets monthly on the fourth Thursday, 5:30 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.

The Liaison Committee – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 2 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. and Zoom.

The Neighborhood Safety Committee – Meets 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. (No standing/reoccurring schedule at this time).

The Pedestrian, Transportation and Traffic Committee – Meets via Zoom at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Meeting ID: 820 2737 1964; Passcode: 915562.

To have an agenda listed, email erike@spokesman.com by Friday preceding a meeting.