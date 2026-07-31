Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Leslie W. Matlock and Lisa M. Canales, both of Spokane.

Landon D. Kutschkau and Kathleen P. Rangel, both of Spokane.

Christopher C. Irizarry and Sara L. McBride, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaiah S. Morgan and Bailey K. Nielsen, both of Elk.

Holt J. Teague, of Greenville, and Leah R. Syverson, of Spokane.

Scott C. Holmes and Nicole L. Newman, both of Spokane.

Luiggi Del Valle Quijada Chacon and Yohana C. Y. Adan, both of Spokane.

Nicholas M. Borchers and Kailene A. Fry, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Austin T. Cozza and Brighten M. Evans, both of Deer Park.

Bart B. Bonebright and Jamie N. Cullum, both of Spokane.

Saegen M. Neiman and Ayaka M. Dohi, both of Spokane.

Richard L. Adkins and Cerila E. Timosa, both of Newman Lake.

Diego Alvarado and Joelaine Juna, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Jasman Old Horn, et al., restitution premises.

Eleven6 Baker LLC v. Jessica Knutson, et al., restitution premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Bryan D. Haemmelmann, restitution premises.

Your Key LLC v. Elise Kirchoff, restitution premises.

Elisha Hakizamungu v. Randy Nelson, et al., restitution premises.

SKMC Investments LLC v. Rafael R. Ojeda, et al., restitution premises.

Jeffrey O’Connor v. Washington State University, Jeffrey Haney, M.D., James M. Record, M.D., J.D. and T. Chris Riley-Tillman, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Watkins, Emily M. William B.

Brasch, Anelise E. and Christopher P.

Rogers, Corrine R. and Steven A.

Konis, Thomas F. and Kathleen M.

Dye, Brenton H. and Sarah A. R.

Perez, Israel and Rodriguez, America S.

Clark, James E. and Alicia C.

Frost, Natalie N. and Dinges, Scott N.

Napolitano, Ashley A. and Marco

Sanders, Nicole S. and Chris D.

Frias, Maria G. and Aldyn E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Dillon W. Adcox, 33; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Jarad K. Eggman, 44; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Eric Blackman, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Michael M. Coffman, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Joshua M. Leaf, 50; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Darren W. T. Taylor, 22; $30 restitution, 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, domestic tampering with a witness and two counts of domestic order violation.

Declan C. Au, 22; 45 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Sherri Ray, Clayton; debts not listed $407,003.

Jarrell Q. Ross, Spokane; debts of $58,082.

Geraldine N. Robinett, Reardan; debts of $368,042.

Diane L. Marsh, Spokane; debts of $86,432.

Sue A. Gately, Spokane; debts of $26,280.

Albert Ledeau, Jr., Spokane; debts of $404,278.

Marianne D. Love, Spokane; debts of $503,562.

Christopher Ochoa, Othello; debts of $48,342.

Jonathon T. Jones Newman, Palouse; debts of $33,927.

Lindsay D. Sanders, Spokane; debts of $401,069.

Max B. and Tera C. Barnett, Colfax; debts of $375,752.

Amanda N. Swain, Spokane; debts of $139,180.

Tracey L. Farr, Spokane Valley; debts of $76,156.

Hillary M. Rojo, Spokane; debts of $45,508.

Erin L. Lish, Spokane; debts of $517,372.

Tristen M. Greene, Cheney; debts of $54,876.

Derrek E. Palos, Palouse; debts of $85,730.

Hannah E. Schlanger, Cheney; debts of $513,138.

Wage-earner petitions

Kevin Hodgson, Chewelah; debts of $357,514.

Jason J. and Tracie Elizabeth Wilson, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Alex A. Giannakopoulos, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Emmanuel D. Cervantes, 36; $1,245 fine, 30 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Anthony J. Stanzione, 46; $900.50 fine, 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, 24 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance, physical control and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Bogdan G. Pustovit, 34; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Donald M. Slugaj, 35; 32 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Keena M. Scrivner, 40; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Craig R. Soehren, 65; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jordan L. Whitehair, 31; $990.50 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Boddie C. Taft, 36; 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jeffrey L. Boughter, II, 40; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, protection order violation.