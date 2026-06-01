‘Meanest fish’ bites into soda can during questionable demonstration

By Pete Thomas For The Win For The Win

A Florida-based fishing personality on Monday demonstrated the power of a wolffish’s bite by having a buddy place an unopened can of Pepsi in its mouth.

Footage was shared via social media and, predictably, the can explodes and showers Josh Jorgensen and drenches the wolffish with soda.

“Oh my gosh!,” Jorgensen, host of the BlacktipH fishing show, exclaims in the footage. “He’s got one of the strongest bites of any fish. Look what he’s doing with our can.”

The video description refers to wolffish as “one of the meanest fish in the ocean with one of the strongest bites.”

At least one follower was unsettled by the treatment of the wolffish, commenting, “They’re not mean at all…. I’ve seen dozens of videos of them snuggling up to divers. You’d be mad too if you got hooked in the face and dragged out of your home.”

Others chimed in with quips that they perceived to be amusing.

One top comment reads: “Poor fish had to taste Pepsi, give it a cold beer instead.”

The wolffish was caught in Norway and seems worse for wear if you look closely at the footage.

NOAA Fisheries explains on its website that wolffish are named for their “canine-like teeth.”

They inhabit rocky regions of deep water throughout the northwestern Atlantic, and their mouths contain multiple rows of extremely sharp teeth.

Wolffish prey largely on crustaceans, such as lobsters, crabs, urchins, clams and mussels. Their powerful jaws and teeth enable them to crack shells in short order.

This article originally appeared on For The Win

Reporting by Pete Thomas, For The Win / For The Win

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect