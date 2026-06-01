Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Larry T. Beaman and Helene E. Hatch, both of Airway Heights.

Bryden C. Esquibel and Spencer K. Mathews, both of Spokane.

Robert N. Lasko, of Otis Orchards, and Aubrey G. Braese, of Spokane Valley.

Ryhan C. Groshong and Malyn M. Nocera, both of Post Falls.

Dylan L. D. Reynolds and Jessica I. Schreiber, both of Spokane.

Cole A. Yeager and Katheryn L. Van Dissel, both of Spokane.

Stephen G. Nutter and Kortney L. Haren, both of Spokane.

Tristan M. O’Dell and Ayla M. Whitmire, both of Spokane.

Mason C. Vance, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Madyson I. Hall-Voss, of Spokane Valley.

Andrew N. Tanner and Taylor R. Parks, both of Spokane.

Matthew C. Novotny and Emily G. Garza, both of Selah, Wash.

Lane M. Guimond and Emily A. Therens, both of Spokane.

Peter Zaremba and Anne Belle Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Sam M. Kimemia and Valentine N. Ntaloishi, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew M. Magee, of Spokane, and Jordan N. Bender, of Coeur d’Alene.

Gavin J. McFeely, of Rathdrum, and Alyssa M. Walser, of Colville.

Casey M. Stangel and Carly R. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Corey S. Farmer and Sara J. Sharp, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan S. Hardie and Tatum P. Mercer, both of Spokane.

Troy D. Manthey, of Hauser, and Dana C. Dobler, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Thomas Cruz, restitution of premises.

Legacy Properties Spokane LLC v. Michalei M. Mines, restitution of premises.

Micheala Vanderwegen, et al. v. Ryan Napier, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Falter, Thomas R. and Hulse, Nancy L.

Jarrad, Christine L. and Eric J.

Naanoi, Ann and Ntimama, Wilfred T.

Grey, Cassandra N. and William J.

Thorpe, Brittany R. and Keagan A.

Jordan, Caelynne M. and Aeson R.

McAuliffe, Jessica M. and Carter A.

Doerr, David A. and Tawni J.

Martin, Sol and Michael J.

Opulukwa, Vanessa M. and Boswell, Joseph A. P.

Johnson, Roy L., Jr. and Henderson, Michaele R.

Collier, Jazelle D. and Phoenix I.

Gaber, Brian G. and Valeri D.

Crites, Matthew D. and Hartley, Jennifer M.

Legal separations granted

Mannhalt, Emma E. and Jacob A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joseph W. Powell, 34; 12 months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Adam W. Schwartz, 38; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

William D. Zink, 47; 180 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ariel L. Cristler, 23; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Alyssa Samuels, 34; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Tessa R. Wilber, 34; 15 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Mark G. Njoroge, 31; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.