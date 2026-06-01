Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Larry T. Beaman and Helene E. Hatch, both of Airway Heights.
Bryden C. Esquibel and Spencer K. Mathews, both of Spokane.
Robert N. Lasko, of Otis Orchards, and Aubrey G. Braese, of Spokane Valley.
Ryhan C. Groshong and Malyn M. Nocera, both of Post Falls.
Dylan L. D. Reynolds and Jessica I. Schreiber, both of Spokane.
Cole A. Yeager and Katheryn L. Van Dissel, both of Spokane.
Stephen G. Nutter and Kortney L. Haren, both of Spokane.
Tristan M. O’Dell and Ayla M. Whitmire, both of Spokane.
Mason C. Vance, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Madyson I. Hall-Voss, of Spokane Valley.
Andrew N. Tanner and Taylor R. Parks, both of Spokane.
Matthew C. Novotny and Emily G. Garza, both of Selah, Wash.
Lane M. Guimond and Emily A. Therens, both of Spokane.
Peter Zaremba and Anne Belle Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.
Sam M. Kimemia and Valentine N. Ntaloishi, both of Spokane Valley.
Andrew M. Magee, of Spokane, and Jordan N. Bender, of Coeur d’Alene.
Gavin J. McFeely, of Rathdrum, and Alyssa M. Walser, of Colville.
Casey M. Stangel and Carly R. Hanson, both of Spokane.
Corey S. Farmer and Sara J. Sharp, both of Spokane Valley.
Ethan S. Hardie and Tatum P. Mercer, both of Spokane.
Troy D. Manthey, of Hauser, and Dana C. Dobler, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Thomas Cruz, restitution of premises.
Legacy Properties Spokane LLC v. Michalei M. Mines, restitution of premises.
Micheala Vanderwegen, et al. v. Ryan Napier, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Falter, Thomas R. and Hulse, Nancy L.
Jarrad, Christine L. and Eric J.
Naanoi, Ann and Ntimama, Wilfred T.
Grey, Cassandra N. and William J.
Thorpe, Brittany R. and Keagan A.
Jordan, Caelynne M. and Aeson R.
McAuliffe, Jessica M. and Carter A.
Doerr, David A. and Tawni J.
Martin, Sol and Michael J.
Opulukwa, Vanessa M. and Boswell, Joseph A. P.
Johnson, Roy L., Jr. and Henderson, Michaele R.
Collier, Jazelle D. and Phoenix I.
Gaber, Brian G. and Valeri D.
Crites, Matthew D. and Hartley, Jennifer M.
Legal separations granted
Mannhalt, Emma E. and Jacob A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Joseph W. Powell, 34; 12 months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.
Adam W. Schwartz, 38; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
William D. Zink, 47; 180 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Ariel L. Cristler, 23; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Alyssa Samuels, 34; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.
Tessa R. Wilber, 34; 15 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, reckless driving.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Mark G. Njoroge, 31; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.