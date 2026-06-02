Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tristan N. Jones and Katarina V. Gelencser, both of Spokane.

Joseph K. Davenport and Allyssa M. Hochhalter, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan J. Lewis and Samantha L. Cochran, both of Spokane.

Hunter A. Brawley and Rebecca L. Doyle, both of Spokane.

Arthur D. Roberson, of Liberty Lake, and Sadie Fox, of Spokane.

Daniel E. Brown and Jordan R. Parik, both of Las Vegas.

Eric V. Trapp and Brandy L. Steen, both of Spokane.

Kenneth Bentley, of Richland, and Yongsue Leon, of Spokane.

Mario E. Sedano, of Spokane, and Karely S. Sanchez, of Othello.

Chace A. Brennan and Kelly R. Kearns, both of Mead.

Robert M. Emerson-Brayfield and Shawna K. Anderson, both of Rathdrum.

Mason R. Williams and Sadie M. Harris Young, both of Deer Park.

Alexander Chavez Floyd and Celia J. Mercado, both of Spirit Lake.

Serhii Kolesnyk and Anna V. Shapovalova, both of Spokane.

Shane L. Hagedorn and Kayla J. Costello, both of Spokane.

Corbin S. McCormick, of Ford, Wash., and Ariana M. Jarnes, of Cheney.

Moses B. McAnninch, of Otis Orchards, and Victoria H. McLain, of Colbert.

Tucker S. Frye and Jordan A. Stretch, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph T. Kloss and Marcie K. Funk, both of North Pole, Alaska.

Austin R. Many and Catherine A. Huwe, both of Spokane.

Mykhail Haponiuk, of Cheney, and Mariia Lytvynets, of Spokane.

Michael L. Leonard and Apollinariya A. Paserba, both of Cheney.

Mason D. A. Miller and Daneka R. Craig, both of Libby, Mont.

Dash N. Estes and Jolissa A. Clark, both of Spokane.

Oswaldo Lopez Meza and Yaime L. Martinez Antillon, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony J. Fica and Jessica Johnson Briley, both of Spokane Valley.

Carson E. Jones and Riley V. Carr, both of Spokane Valley.

Merl C. Orr and Denise R. Belcourt, both of Spokane.

Adam T. Reid and Kami J. Raver, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sally Guffy v. Jennifer D. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Marilyn A. Romero v. Debra Clary, seeking quiet title.

Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union v. Michael J. Bengston, complaint.

Angel Fiorini, Aaron Fiorini and Vincent Fiorini v. Liberty Launch Academy Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ugrin, Charmaine M. and Vitaliy Y.

Laptawee, Supawadee and Gibbs, Toby J.

Sherman, Russell L. and Rhonda L.

Cardinale, Vincent R. and Bentley, Taiten M.

Chase, Samantha M. and Fazzari, Suzanne M.

Newell, Cindy L. and Michael P.

Lemus, Julie A. and William G.

Poorman, Athena C. and Phoebe N.

Batts, Monica and Barry, Sr.

Jones, Michelle J. and Troy C.

Heffern, Max R. and Sarah L.

Reuland, Danya D. and Benjamin W. F.

Tatum, Caitlin S. and Jack A.

Russell, Jaden and Joseph

Campbell, Jason D. and Shari M.

Tampien, Josiah Z. and Young, Haley

Martin, Gabrielle L. and Eric J.

Ramirez Ferguson, Christiana and Ferguson, James W.

Hickman, Danielle L. and Jamoarr L.

Jaekel-Ruiz, Caree and Lorenzo A.

Farrell, Melinda K. and Paul J. M.

Erickson, Brandon D. and Paul G.

Beveridge, Brandon and Eva

Richardson, Melissa and McKinstry, Matthew A.

Legal separations granted

Kolassa, Danielle and Kody

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Matthew T. Watkins, 40; 12 months in jail with credit given for 326 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Gabriel M. Hansen, 49; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child assault.

Bo D. Truet Burns, 19; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Makayla L. Kuki, 35; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and bail jumping.

Joseph R. Crisp, 49; $567.87 restitution, 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Jasmyn M. Braley-Couture, 25; 17 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Michael W. Flewell, 41; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Noah R. Anderson-Jones, 28; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unauthorized camping on public property.

Peter S. Boyle, 56; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Matthew M. Childress, 42; 45 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Nekisha L. Colbert, 46; 14 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Jobe C. J. Denny, 33; 38 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Natasha N. D. Finkbonner, 42; 17 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Creed E. Freer, 19; 38 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and three counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Lacy S. Green, 40; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Anthony D. Hoyt, 39; 64 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Sean A. Ivarson, 35; 19 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jacob M. Kline, 29; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kyler T. Przybylski, 21; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Michael C. Radvanyi, 48; 33 days in jail, disorderly conduct and third-degree theft.

Anthony T. Thompson, 44; seven days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Christian T. Disterheft, 27; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Daniel E. Dvorak, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tyler K. Gates, 42; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Rickey Davis, 68; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jesse A. Young, 40; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, protection order violation.