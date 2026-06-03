TEC at Bryant: Katherine Halpin refuses to let her struggles define her

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

A host of medical issues made Katherine Halpin’s scholastic journey challenging.

Her diagnosis of Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder characterized by joint hypermobility, instability, and chronic pain, and the related Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome meant keeping on track with coursework required flexibility.

Thankfully, The Enrichment Cooperative at Bryant (Spokane Public Schools’ parent partnership program) provided the structure and support she needed.

She came to the school in fifth grade.

“I love the personal relationships you have with the teachers here,” she said. “They care about you as a person – not just your grades and academics. The teachers were so supportive, I was able to be a part of school without being left behind.”

TEC teacher Sara Duval admired Halpin’s persistence.

“Katherine has worked tirelessly to manage her health, seeking support through physical therapy, medication and mental health counseling,” she said. “Along the way, she also faced significant challenges with anxiety and depression, which became major barriers to overcome. Through determination, resilience and grit, she has developed the strength to navigate these obstacles and continue moving forward.”

While plugging away at academic requirements, Halpin found refuge in artistic endeavors.

Duval enjoyed seeing her student’s talent flourish.

“She’s a talented artist, humble and shy about her gifts,” Duval said. “Art has become a meaningful outlet as she copes with her daily health challenges.”

Halpin has explored everything from wood carving to painting to embroidery.

“I love trying new things,” she said. “I’ve done art my entire life. I love it – it’s become my safe space.”

Despite ongoing health struggles, Halpin excelled academically, maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

Beyond that, she found ways to participate fully in student body life. She performed with the Musha Marimba group for four years and served in the YMCA youth government program for three years.

“It was fun! We went to Olympia twice when we held the youth legislative session.”

And she found another way to give back through Catholic Family Charities.

“I volunteered to teach a man in his 30s to read and write English,” she said.

She admitted it was intimidating.

“I’d helped classmates over the years, but never done anything as structured.”

Duval admires her tenacity.

“Katherine has been open and honest about her struggles, yet she refuses to let them define her. Instead, she continues to persevere, finding ways to grow and stay focused on her long-term goals,” she said.

Halpin’s tendency toward perfectionism proved just one more hurdle to overcome.

“I’ve become more comfortable with just doing my best,” she said. “My best is pretty good, and it will be good enough.”

Watching her student blossom proved rewarding for her teacher.

“Katherine is kind, caring, and brings positive energy to those around her, always striving to support and uplift others,” Duval said. “She embodies resilience, academic excellence, and compassion.”

During her junior and senior years of high school, Halpin attended Spokane Falls Community College through the Running Start program and will graduate with an associate degree.

She plans to continue her education at Eastern Washington University.

Her goal is to become a high school English teacher and inspire students to develop a love for writing and literature.

“I’m looking forward to getting my own classroom and meeting students right where they’re at,” Halpin said.

Duval has no doubt Halpin will thrive as a teacher, and so will her students.

“She’s going to light a fire in her students to become stronger readers and better writers,” Duval said. “She’s going to be the English teacher everyone wants.”