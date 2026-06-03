Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cody P. Kevern, of Penzance, United Kingdom, and Addison D. Lindo, of Spokane Valley.

Isaac C. Swillie and Kaela K. Straw, both of Spokane Valley.

Eliyas N. Bray and Makenna F. Oliver, both of Spokane Valley.

Stephen A. Coe and Sarah C. Herbert, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander G. Haas and Emma L. Nelson, both of Rathdrum.

Tyler N. Robbins and Rachel J. Carolus, both of Spokane.

John T. O’Sullivan and Theresa N. Tveit, both of Valleyford.

Joel W. Street, of Nine Mile Falls, and Nadia P. Yukhno, of Spokane.

Nickolas J. Perry and Jennifer L. Szeliga, both of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Taylor and Abigail L. Putzig, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler J. A. Best and Sydney J. Thomas, both of Airway Heights.

Kobe M. Yasuo Parlin and Samantha A. Farland, both of Spokane.

Eduard V. Susin and Elona M. Vasyukhnevich, both of Spokane Valley.

Bridgid V. Onzere and Vanessa N. Thuo, both of Spokane.

Daeshawn I. Taylor, of Mead, and Kylie K. Comer, of Spokane.

Matthew C. Rouse, of Post Falls, and Teresa D. Fisher, of Spokane.

Daniel M. Khadzhi, of Liberty Lake, and Mary A. Vasyukhnevich, of Spokane.

Anthony R. Gallardo and Sydney J. Cramer, both of Spokane.

Adam D. A. Lence and Maria P. Barreto Velez De Villa, both of Spokane.

Jonathan D. Lemeza and Milana V. Belavus, both of Spokane.

Rexford A. Robinson and Anastasia P. Bliss, both of Newman Lake.

Ezekiel R. Miller, of Mead, and Mackenzie C. Bell, of Colbert.

Dawson D. Flugel and Annabella M. Turner, both of Spokane.

Seagram D. Hobbs and Amanda L. Hampton, both of Spokane.

Allan P. Bergman, of Spokane, and Kristin L. Emert, of Cheney.

Micah D. Fischer and Kayla M. Seccomb, both of Colbert.

Kyle J. Hatten and Erin K. Cooper, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

South Side Investments LLC v. Mathew Blye, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Thomas Burch, restitution of premises.

RGC Rental Properties LLC v. Kevin Snow, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Kjirsten Thingelstad, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Andrea Lavie, et al., restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. LLC v. Lea Bradley, restitution of premises.

Skyview Apartments SPE LLC v. Ivan Garcia, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Jeannettia N. West, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Brett Hay, restitution of premises.

Brent Bozarth, et al. v. Helta Kilma, et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Troy T. Shaw, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Galina Shabanova, money claimed owed.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois v. Sypatay Dairbayev, complaint for damages.

Pleasant View MHC LLC v. Danielle Singleton, restitution of premises.

Wendy L. Mondoux v. Shirley A. Carter, complaint.

Dominic L. Bacetich v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, complaint for damages.

Adrian Dendulk and Krista Dendulk v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Koston, Demetri and Abbie

Hernandez, Alexander T. and Brooke T.

Kosanke, Katie and Derek

Miller, Heather C. and Zane E.

Null, Larry E. and Sutton, Arzu

Walker, Jesica and Munoz, Sammer

Fleenor, Marilyn M. and Michael P.

Gardner, Fiona O. and Andrew S.

Grice, Stephanie E. and Thomas J.

Phillips, Kye A. and Turner, Raymond S.

Bastida-Miranda, Kaydee M. S. and Bastida, Michael

Kahovec, Nathaniel J. and Cowell, Kira A.

Botica, Liliya P. and Alexei P.

Griffin, Melissa S. and Shawn W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Chaundra L. Stallings, 50; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft, forgery and first-degree theft.

Joyce L. Taylor, 64; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Donald J. Adams, 34; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael S. Enyeart, 29; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jered R. Y. Fullen, 44; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Zachary G. Gehret, 40; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Roy J. McCracken, 28; 180 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Briton T. Moore, 40; 24 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Zachary T. Neff, 33; one day in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Keshia M. J. Nepinak, 34; 64 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph W. Powell, 34; 223 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Emily C. Valeck, 44; nine days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jorey T. Dehn, 35; 20 days in jail converted to 20 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Justin R. Everett, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Edgar R. Revuelta, 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Wyatt L. Bowman, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tim Chernetskiy, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Dyllan T. Deatherage, 21; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Elijah J. Gahm, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Terri L. Henry, 66; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas K. Korir, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.