WIN Academy: Ryder Wilbanks keeps grounded despite many moves

By Mia Stillman For The Spokesman-Review

WIN Academy senior Ryder Wilbanks has taken change in stride during his high school years, adapting and growing during transition.

Wilbanks has experienced his fair share of moving as the son of an active-duty military dad. With each change in location came a change in schools.

His mother, Kristi Wilbanks, said that during these transitions, Ryder Wilbanks remained flexible in the face of change.

“When he went out of the public schools and into home school, he adapted very well,” Kristi Wilbanks said. “When we got here and he went into more of a classroom setting again, he adapted very well … We’re very proud of him.”

Ryder Wilbanks began attending WIN Academy in his junior year, transferring from HomeWorks. The small public school in Cheney operates through a hybrid competency model, with students learning in person and at home.

“It’s actually great for him because he can work at his pace … He can work on what he needs to work on, focus on what he needs to focus on … in his own style,” Kristi Wilbanks said.

The program emphasizes hands-on learning and field experiences to provide students with a tailored and empowering environment. Looking back at his two years at WIN Academy, Ryder Wilbanks said he grew not just academically but personally.

“I definitely didn’t want to talk to anybody. And now, I mean, I can talk a lot more and a lot more confidently, not so quiet, not so shy and reserved,” Wilbanks said.

Teacher Haley Rayburn echoed these sentiments.

“Over the course of the last two years, we’ve just really seen him come out of his shell … Now he’s really engaging with others. He’s shown his curiosity,” Rayburn said.

Wilbanks’ growth in the classroom has allowed him to engage with his peers and explore his academic interests, in and out of the classroom.

“He’s a great kid, very kind, very respectful. He works really well with his classmates. He’s always there to help,” Rayburn said. “He’s just always participating and curious and asking questions … He’s worked really hard the last two years.”

This spring, students have embarked on passion projects, exploring their interests and potential paths after graduation.

Wilbanks has interviewed a history teacher at WIN Academy and a history professor at Gonzaga University for the assignment. He said this exposure has opened his eyes to the possibility of pursuing his long-held passion for history, something he had never considered until now.

“I think what really makes me passionate is probably just all the crazy things you can hear about, all the crazy things you can learn about,” Wilbanks said. “You read one book on one topic and you’ve heard about 15 different, almost unbelievable things that happened.”

Wilbanks said his love for history began in middle school and has carried on over the past five years.

“When I was about 13, when my family moved to Washington state … I learned about a couple subjects. I don’t remember exactly what, but it just kind of sparked something in me,” Wilbanks said.

Looking forward, Wilbanks is weighing his options after graduation and looking at colleges in North Idaho, as well as Spokane Community College’s trades program.

“I’m thinking about college for a kind of history education while going down the trades route so that I have my options open to me,” Wilbanks said.

Rayburn said she hopes Wilbanks can find a way to pursue his love of history beyond his school years.

“He is a total history buff … He always will work with me too and offer his perspective … so I appreciate that about him,” Rayburn said.

Wilbanks is set to graduate in June and is excited for life beyond high school, taking his newfound sense of confidence along the way.