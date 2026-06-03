Workers at damaged Longview mill will be paid at least through Aug. 8

By Paul Roberts Seattle Times

Around 550 Longview pulp and paper mill workers idled by last week’s deadly implosion can count on paychecks at least through Aug. 8, the company and its union said Wednesday.

A chemical tank at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant imploded May 26, killing 11 workers in one of the deadliest industrial disasters in state history.

The plant, which makes raw materials used to produce paper cups and other containers, has been idled since the implosion to allow for recovery efforts and state and federal investigations.

Wednesday’s announcement from the union, the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers, was followed by a brief statement from Nippon Dynawave, which is owned by Tokyo-based Nippon Paper Industries.

“As we navigate this challenging time together, Nippon Dynawave Packaging wants to ensure all employees are supported,” said company spokesperson Sam Jefferies. “To help provide employees and families with additional clarity during this period, and through ongoing coordination with AWPPW, we are committing to paying staff through August 8, even if they are instructed not to come in because of the May 26 incident.”

How long workers can expect pay past Aug. 8 is not clear.

Union officials emphasized that the date isn’t “a hard stop,” but couldn’t say how much longer pay might continue, due to uncertainties around the investigation, cleanup and recovery at the mill, as well as the realities of “restarting a facility as complex as a pulp and paper mill that has also had this major incident,” said Josh Estes, a union spokesperson.

Wednesday’s announcements appears to resolve earlier concerns that workers might only see a couple of weeks of pay.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who represents Longview, complained that Nippon Dynawave Packaging had been inconsistent in its statement around pay for workers idled by the implosion.

She said company staff had initially “made a verbal commitment to pay its workers for the duration of the investigation,” but had later appeared to be “walking that back, telling workers they’ll only be paid through June 7, 2026,” according to a statement on Monday from Gluesenkamp Perez’s office.

On Wednesday, Estes pushed back on the claim that Nippon Dynawave had wavered in its position on pay for idled workers.

“There was never a hard-stop cutoff” after June 7, Estes said.

But Estes was also quick to emphasize that the union appreciates “that elected officials, community leaders, and others are demonstrating concern and support for our members, their families, and really the entire community during this whole tragedy, and we want that to continue.”