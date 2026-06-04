Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ian M. Nordstrom and Michelle M. Marsura, both of Liberty Lake.

Mark V. Shvets, of Spokane, and Eva R. Vlasenko, of Colbert.

Brayson J. Harrington and Sarah N. Hines, both of Phoenix.

Aidan P. Niblock and Serena N. Porter, both of Spokane.

Pierce B. Harken and Hayley N. Rettig, both of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Kyle S. Bichich and Maya J. Watts, both of Spokane.

Karan S. Khahera and Calista J. Babin, both of Spokane.

Christian S. J. W. Sick Hong and Lindsey D. Vaughn, both of Spokane.

Donavyn M. Nunn and Katelyn M. Leeper, both of Spokane.

Yehya T. Moussa, of Spokane, and Nyla M. Callahan, of Post Falls.

Joshua L. Smith and Ave M. Simmons, both of Spokane.

Bridger S. Pannell and Katie R. Mackenzie, both of Scottsdale.

Jesus E. Rosales Guzman and Madison A. Stout, both of Spokane.

David E. Richards and Shanna L. Turley, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Sebastian and Tammi L. Meng, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amy Carlisle, et al. v. Taylor Dunning, et al., complaint for damages.

American Express National Bank v. Kimberly Slater, money claimed owed.

Monica Braden v. Kathleen Ingram, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Todd Swanson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Walter Tapia, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Dennis W. Price, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. John Barker, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Matthew Hertz, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Antonio Holder, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Barbara Vargas, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Sherry Benyola, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Michael Behne, money claimed owed.

City of Spokane Valley v. Terry E. Doan and Chester E. Doan, complaint.

City of Spokane Valley v. Marlon L. Baker, complaint.

The Hiller Companies LLC v. Atilanosco LLC, complaint.

Amp’d Entertainment LLC v. Good Vibez Presents LLC, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. PG Family Floral LLC and Patrick Goldberg, complaint.

Simuel Green v. City of Cheney, complaint.

Amy Carlisle and Chris Carlisle v. Taylor Dunning, Hannah Main and Stephen Main, complaint for damages for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Adams, Kalob S. and Christine E.

Hanna, Holly M. and Goodall, Robert I.

Popa, Wendy J. and Adrian B.

Sullivan, Catherine J. and Colin P.

Phothisat, Stephanie L. and Sith

Grzelczyk, Emily and Hardy, Gavin K.

Whiteman, Cassie A. and Cash, Larry D.

Hogan, Amberly A. and Michael B.

Ferguson, Colleen D. and Michael D.

Thorniley, Forrest A. and Kathlyn A.

Busch, Ashley J. V. and Nicholas S.

Ehle, Joseph D. and Fejeran, Emily S.

Sharp, Judith L. and Chester

Yutzie, Travis M. and Garberg, Mckenzie B.

Oliver, Russell J., IV and Babcock-Rodgers, Theresa

Carter, Doie D. and Natasha D.

Harris, Lawrence M. and Richelle M.

Gray, Justin D. and Amanda M.

Lehmann, Sharon K. and Lionel S.

Heying, Trevor and Roullier, Makayla M.

Walcott, Ashleigh and Connor J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Seth R. Waliser, 33; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree organized retail theft and two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Christopher S. Marsh, 46; 149 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Isaiah T. Hutton, 25; $30 restitution, 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic burglary, second-degree domestic kidnapping and two counts of order violation.

Michael D. Etue, 46; $5,000 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft and first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Dustin J. Trudeau, 35; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Matthew P. Fontana, 52; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Robert E. Cameron, 44; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody J. James, 27; eight days in jail, third-degree theft.

Giovanni J. Juarez, 43; 15 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Bear A. Morris Miller, 40; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Robert M. Packard, 55; 81 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Pierre D. Rhodes, 28; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica L. Rodriguez, 31; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Sean M. Roy, 27; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Lillie-Ann A. Starkweather, 20; 16 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Sergey A. Topik, 38; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.