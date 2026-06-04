WSU gets commitment from 3-star WR Malachi Garlington in one of Cougs’ biggest wins in 2027 recruiting class

PULLMAN – Washington State can chalk up one of its biggest recruiting wins lately.

The Cougars have landed a commitment from three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington, who announced his decision on social media Thursday morning, turning down offers from one Power 4 school and other future Pac-12 foes to do so.

A product of Adrienne C. Nelson High School in the Portland area, Garlington fielded offers from Big Ten school Oregon and incoming Pac-12 programs Oregon State, Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State and others to join the Cougars’ class of 2027, which is now at eight members.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Garlington is the second wideout in WSU’s class, which also includes California athlete Adrian Barnett, who announced his pledge on Tuesday. In fact, the Cougars have now reeled in three commitments in the past four days, including one from Bakersfield High School tight end Owen Yurosek.

Garlington also competes in track and field at Adrienne Nelson, where he recorded one first-place finish in the 100-meter dash this spring, a time of 11.71 seconds. He also recorded two first-place finishes with his 4x100 relay team, plus two more first-place finishes in the long jump. His best long jump was 21 feet, 10 inches, which got him second place in one invitational in early May.

Garlington’s size and speed made him a hot commodity in the Northwest recruiting market, which was one reason Oregon extended an offer on Wednesday. Garlington has yet to complete his official visit to WSU – that’s scheduled for later this month – but he clearly liked the Cougars enough to make a commitment. For that, WSU can likely thank WRs coach Derek Sage in large part.

WSU’s updated class of 2027:

• Malachi Garlington, 3-star WR, Adrienne C. Nelson (Happy Valley, Oregon)

• Adrian Barnett, ATH, The King’s Academy (Sunnydale, California)

• Owen Yurosek, TE, Bakersfield HS (Bakersfield, California)

• Ryan Harrington, 3-star QB, Anacortes HS (Washington)

• Josiah Rand, 3-star LB, Chaminade HS (West Hills, California)

• Marquez Wimberly, 3-star RB, Nazareth HS (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

• Lopeti Malupo, 3-star DL, Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)

• EJ Coleman, 3-star ATH, Folsom HS (Folsom, California)