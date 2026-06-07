Democrats express concern while largely backing Platner in Maine

By María Paula Mijares Torres and Yash Roy Bloomberg

Some congressional Democrats expressed wariness about Maine candidate Graham Platner ahead of Tuesday’s Senate primary following the latest round of allegations about his behavior with women.

The seat in Maine – currently held by Republican Susan Collins – would be key to Democrats’ chances of taking control of the Senate in November. Platner has been so popular both locally and nationally, prompting Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to suspend her campaign, that Democrats have been cautious about criticizing him.

Platner, who served four military tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was first criticized for a tattoo on his chest – now covered – that resembles a Nazi symbol, as well as offensive social media posts that he made years ago.

More recently, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported that he sent sexually explicit texts to various women while he was married and described allegations from women he dated before his marriage that his relationships were “toxic” and “abusive.”

But Platner has tapped into voters’ anger and desire for change. His message of economic populism speaks to the working-class voters with whom Democrats need to regain trust. That has led to unwavering support from progressive senators such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and an unwillingness by Democratic leadership to cut ties with him.

Democrats’ cautious attitude stands in contrast to how they reacted in recent years to other members of their party accused of inappropriate behavior with women, especially in the immediate aftermath of the Me Too movement.

There’s been no polling since the latest allegations emerged, but Platner has generally been leading Collins in head-to-head matchups.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia was wary of giving a definite answer on whether the allegations against Platner were “serious enough” to disqualify him.

“If these allegations are true, they’re very troubling,” Warner said on Fox News Sunday. “But I don’t know if they’re true or not. I think, frankly, the people of Maine ought to decide that. I guess they’ll have a chance on Tuesday.”

In a separate appearance on ABC’s This Week, Warner said political standards have “changed dramatically” after Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign.

“I look at it from the standpoint that I wish all candidates in both parties maybe held themselves to a different standard,” Warner said. “I think President Trump set a new standard. Whether that low standard is what we ought to proceed with, I think it’s going to be, again, in the hands of the voters.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he would let Platner “speak for himself.”

“I haven’t followed these allegations closely, but what I have said is that violence against women in any way, shape, or form is unacceptable. It’s a red line, and nobody should cross that,” Jeffries said on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, a prominent California progressive who has campaigned extensively for Platner, said in an interview Sunday with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he would withdraw his support if there was credible evidence of violence or sexual assault.

Khanna added that the previously reported remarks by Platner were “misogynistic,” “shameful” and “wrong,” but that those comments were made during a “dark period of his life.”

Platner says the latest allegations are “simply not true.”

“Anything alleging physicality, anything alleging that I knew what my tattoo was, these are the statements of someone who’s politically motivated,” Platner said Thursday on MS NOW.

“I’ve been very up front since the beginning of this campaign that was a pretty dark period of my life after I came back from my combat service.”

Not all Democrats have given Platner the benefit of the doubt.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said Platner has “disqualified himself.”

“It’s so distressing all of the stories that are coming out, and there are more and more, it seems, by the hour,” she said on CNN on Friday.