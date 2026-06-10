Devon Witherspoon fully participates in Seahawks minicamp | Notebook

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON — There were no surprises as the Seattle Seahawks held the first of three scheduled practices Tuesday as part of a mandatory minicamp that is concluding the team’s offseason program.

Only players either known or suspected of having injuries were not on the field taking part during what was a more than two-hour workout at the VMAC on an especially windy day.

Among those taking part fully was cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon has been present for every aspect of the team’s offseason program, even showing up early, despite being in the midst of negotiations for a new contract that some speculate could make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Witherspoon, who had not appeared to do much 11-on-11 work during OTAs (Organized Team Activities) worked in his usual spot with the first-team defense during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, coming up quickly on one of the first plays to tag running back George Holani near the line of scrimmage and then throw his arm up in celebration.

Coach Mike Macdonald cited the team’s pretty much full participation in last year’s offseason program — which is technically voluntary other than minicamp — as helping set the stage for the Super Bowl run that followed.

After Tuesday’s workout, middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV said he thinks the team has displayed the needed attitude throughout.

“It’s been great, man, he said. “Happy to be back around the guys, been a good time like it always is. We’ve been getting better and improving.”

How can a Super Bowl champ get better, especially a defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL?

Jones said there’s plenty of ways.

“Scheme-wise doing some different things,” Jones said. “Seeing where guys can move around, can add different layers to our game. And I just think the overall day-to-day, just seeing improvement by the guys. Whether it’s by position or scheme-wise, you can tell this team is getting better.”

Veteran Lawrence helps out Emmanwori

Tuesday’s workout was the first open to the media that was also attended by veteran rush end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence has also attended a few others but those had been closed to media.

The 34-year-old Lawrence didn’t appear to take part in any 11-on-11 drills.

That didn’t mean he wasn’t involved.

At one point, Lawrence worked with second-year player Nick Emmanwori on pass-rush moves.

“Just how to win,” Emmanwori said of what he was learning from Lawrence. “Just how to win (at the line of scrimmage) easily, not making it too complicated. With a guy like him, he’s done it for so long so… So just taking as much game as I can from him and learning stuff. He’s just giving me what he got.

Bradford back on field, works with starters

Guard Anthony Bradford, who left an OTA last Wednesday with an apparent knee issue and then sat out the next day, was back on the field and appeared to be working fully.

Bradford again worked consistently with the starting offensive line at right guard. On a few snaps Christian Haynes rotated in with the starters at right guard. Otherwise, Haynes worked with the second unit at right guard with rookie Beau Stephens typically with the third team offense.

However, Josh Jones again sat out with an undisclosed issue.

Jones’ issues appear to be why the Seahawks on Monday signed 12-year veteran Bobby Hart as depth at tackle.

Hart was in uniform and got some work in team drills at right tackle with the third team.

Macdonald is scheduled to speak to media after Wednesday’s practice when there will be some personnel/injury updates.

Charbonnet gets in some conditioning work

Running back Zach Charbonnet was seen doing some conditioning work on the field during practice and then watched the rest of drills. Charbonnet hadn’t been seen doing any conditioning work during other workouts open to media. Charbonnet remains recovering from surgery to repair an ACL injury on Feb. 20. That puts him on a possible return for midseason but there has been no specific ETA given. Such injuries typically take about 9-10 months for a full recovery.

Notes

• Among veterans also getting significant work during team drills were defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams. The two have been getting some days off during the offseason program, as has been typical the last few years. But each worked fully throughout Tuesday.

• Veteran rush end Dante Fowler Jr., signed to a one-year deal on May 11, got regular work in team sessions, typically with the second units.

• Ty Okada continues to work alongside Julian Love as the starting safeties with the number one defense. Okada, though, will have to hold off rookie Bud Clark and others during training camp. Clark continues to work consistently with the second defense.