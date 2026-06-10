Spokane River recreation opens near Post Falls dam | Field reports

From staff reports

Starting Friday, water recreationists will be able to use the Spokane River from the Spokane Street Bridge upstream to Post Falls Dam.

In addition, the city of Post Falls boat launch and the swim beach at Q’emiln Park will also open Friday, according to a news release from Avista Utilities.

The river flows are approaching summer operations at the hydroelectric facility at Post Falls Dam. Officials at Avista expect those summer operations to last through Labor Day.

The officials reminded recreationists using the river that conditions around the dam are subject to change at any time.

Users can access waterflow information at my myavista.com/waterflow.