Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Paul F. Potechko and Emily A. Fischer Silva, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Joshua H. Brower and Karlie M. Murphy, both of Spokane.

Justin W. Bodas and Angela M. Bodas, both of Spokane.

Christian C. Nanas and Li Quan, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott W. Ehlenbach and Elizabeth M. Worcester, both of Spokane Valley.

Darrek J. Gassaway, of Airway Heights, and Danielle J. Combs, of Spokane.

Joshua M. Long, of Hauser, and Courtney J. Mitchell, of Newman Lake.

Justin R. Petrilli and Melanie A. Heritage, both of Spokane.

Rick C. Trembley and Sandra J. Beamis, both of Spokane.

Dalton J. Feist and Olivia F. Sine, both of Spokane.

Aaron J. Oehler and Sophie G. Strom, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. McNamee and Samantha C. Rich, both of Spokane.

Matthew Flory and Amire Ramushi, both of Spokane.

John A. K. Bridges and Jackelyne A. Montoya, both of Post Falls.

Joel M. Koerschgen and Nicole A. Knieriem, both of Spokane.

Pablo J. Branton and Nicole K. Johnson, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Miury Mioshi, et al., restitution of premises.

GVH Management LLC v. Thomas F. Caldwell, et al., restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Michael A. Smith, money claimed owed.

Ted Wadkins v. JL Whittaker & Sons, petition and motion to confirm arbitration award.

Stephen Hodges v. Margaret Swimelar, complaint for personal injuries.

Robert T. Vogtman v. Danielle Gillock, Tomas Nevarez and AM Hotshots LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gravert-Canady, Jenna D. and Canady, Erik H.

Gordon, James M. and Lynch, Lynn A.

Friedenbach, Stephanie M. and Brian L.

Bundy, Douglas L. and Kelly S.

Ludiker, Graysen R. and Kendahl A.

Ney, Hailey R. F. and Dempsey, Jason M.

Hughes, Tanya F. and Christopher H.

Berendes, Jessica N. and Gwyn, Noah J.

Hall, Marrianne and Christopher J.

Brady, Karrie A. and Nole A.

Farley, Michael A. and Tera E.

Legal separations granted

Ramirez, Celeste and Dylan M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Kevin W. Johnson, 35; 13 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Nicole S. Cronin, 34; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Leena K. Anderson, 41; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Raymond M. Bell, 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Edward W. Arbuckle, 51; one day in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Louie B. Bearchild, 38; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Travis R. Daniels, 38; 38 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kyura J. English, 29; 15 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Larry E. Fry, 27; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kimberly H. Garcia, 38; 24 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jordan M. Garza, 34; 12 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Roshad T. Grant, 32; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael J. Rungo, 56; two days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Danielle E. Saul, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Alan R. Senn, 54; 15 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Johnathon L. Stapleton, 29; 31 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Markeya D. D. Stuart, 30; 26 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Gabriel S. Vaughn, 31; 13 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Chad M. Young, 54; 24 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools.

Christopher M. Winkler, 40; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jesse M. Ayers, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joseph C. Bohlman, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Michael W. Davis, 30; nine days in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

William J. Fredrick, 43; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Garrett A. Johnson, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.