The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: FIA: 24 Hours of Le Mans truTV

Noon: Pro Motocross: Thunder Valley Nationals NBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: MillerTech Battery 250 KSKN

Baseball, College World Series

Noon: Oklahoma vs. Alabama ESPN

5 p.m.: Texas vs. Georgia ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota MLBN

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington SEAM

1:10 p.m.: Atl. at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Dodgers at Chi. White Sox MLBN

4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee FS1

Basketball, NBA Finals

5:30 p.m.: New York at San Antonio ABC

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas CBS

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: BC at Saskatchewan CBSSN

Football, high school

11 a.m.: OT7 championship NBC

Football, UFL

Noon: United Bowl: D.C. vs. Louisville ABC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf

Noon: Canadian Open continued CBS

Noon: LPGA: Dow Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

4 p.m.: Curtis Cup Golf

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men’s World Cup

Noon: Qatar vs. Switzerland Fox 28

3 p.m.: Brazil vs. Morocco Fox 28

6 p.m.: Haiti vs. Scotland Fox 28

9 p.m.: Australia vs. Turkey FS1

Soccer, USL League One

8 p.m.: Spokane at Alta ESPN+

Softball, Athletes Unlimited Softball

9 a.m.: Carolina vs. Texas ESPN

11 a.m.: Chicago vs. Oklahoma City ESPN2

1 p.m.: Utah vs. Portland CBSSN

Track and field, college

5 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change