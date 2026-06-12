On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: FIA: 24 Hours of Le Mans truTV
Noon: Pro Motocross: Thunder Valley Nationals NBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: MillerTech Battery 250 KSKN
Baseball, College World Series
Noon: Oklahoma vs. Alabama ESPN
5 p.m.: Texas vs. Georgia ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota MLBN
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington SEAM
1:10 p.m.: Atl. at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Dodgers at Chi. White Sox MLBN
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee FS1
Basketball, NBA Finals
5:30 p.m.: New York at San Antonio ABC
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas CBS
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: BC at Saskatchewan CBSSN
Football, high school
11 a.m.: OT7 championship NBC
Football, UFL
Noon: United Bowl: D.C. vs. Louisville ABC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf
Noon: Canadian Open continued CBS
Noon: LPGA: Dow Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
4 p.m.: Curtis Cup Golf
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men’s World Cup
Noon: Qatar vs. Switzerland Fox 28
3 p.m.: Brazil vs. Morocco Fox 28
6 p.m.: Haiti vs. Scotland Fox 28
9 p.m.: Australia vs. Turkey FS1
Soccer, USL League One
8 p.m.: Spokane at Alta ESPN+
Softball, Athletes Unlimited Softball
9 a.m.: Carolina vs. Texas ESPN
11 a.m.: Chicago vs. Oklahoma City ESPN2
1 p.m.: Utah vs. Portland CBSSN
Track and field, college
5 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change