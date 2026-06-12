World Cup 2026: A 0-0 draw and other miracles Americans must learn to love soccer

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, center, jokes with his teammates during a public practice for the Egyptian national soccer team Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Gonzaga University’s Luger Field. Spokane is the team base camp for the World Cup taking place across the country. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

American sports culture rests on one sacred promise: that the fan deserves to be entertained every single second, or someone has failed.

Americans are raised on stimulation engineered like baby food, spooned in steady doses to soothe a nation’s collective attention deficit.

Football gives the nation four seconds of beautiful violence followed by 40 seconds of replays, slow-motion moves and a man trying to sell us a truck. Basketball hands us a scoreboard that climbs like a tech stock on a bullish Monday, points raining down so freely they lose all meaning.

The expectation is dopamine on tap. Crisp numbers. A clean, well-lit winner crowned before bedtime. Action must be measurable, frequent and announced by a screen large enough to tell 40,000 people the exact instant they are permitted to feel joy.

And then soccer wanders in, unhurried and unbothered. It does not apologize. It does not explain. To the untrained American eye, it looks less like a sport and more like an existential riddle in cleats: 90 minutes of uninterrupted running, a clock that ticks forward into the foggy mysticism of stoppage time, and not one timeout for a coach to draw squiggles on a whiteboard. The American brain, trained to expect a commercial break, simply waits. And waits. The break never comes.

Yet this summer, with the World Cup rolling across the Pacific Northwest like a glorious, multilingual storm, ignoring the world’s game is no longer a survival strategy. To claim a barstool, to be welcomed into a watch party, you must learn to be a proper fan. And that requires nothing less than rewiring the American sports soul.

The first repair is making peace with the number zero. In the national vocabulary, a 0-0 draw feels like a cosmic insult, an afternoon stolen, a story that forgot to have an ending. But in soccer, a goal is not punctuation. It is a miracle, rare and athletic and undeserved. Basketball treats scoring like small talk at a party. Soccer treats it like the final page of a Russian novel, 800 pages of suffering redeemed in a single sentence.

Because goals are scarce, the genius lives in the wanting. The slow, almost unbearable tension before the breakthrough. That midfield passing that the skeptic mistakes for stalling? That is the heist film, the patient drilling through the vault wall, the long con before the moment that detonates a stadium into one enormous, seismic, weeping roar.

The unbroken flow only deepens the spell. Once the whistle sounds, nothing interrupts the dream. No insurance jingles, no beer commercials, no merciful pause to reset your shrinking attention span. The match belongs wholly to the players, which means it demands you put the phone down and actually watch a thing happen in real time, a skill most of us last practiced in childhood.

With no breaks, the field becomes a living canvas, and the most revealing brushstrokes happen far from the ball. True appreciation arrives when you learn to watch the empty space three passes ahead, where a fluid, decentralized intelligence guides 11 athletes who somehow run 7 miles while solving geometry no one assigned them.

Joining this culture also means studying its theatrical arts, chief among them the magnificent flop. American sports worship the warrior who limps through cracked ribs, so the sight of a striker crumpling to earth after a gentle breeze feels, frankly, insulting. But elsewhere on this planet, the dive is recognized performance art, the tactical pursuit of a free kick, a yellow card, a sympathetic referee. The dramatic collapse is not embarrassment. It is a gamble, performed with the commitment of a man auditioning for a tragedy.

Sounding fluent helps too. The field becomes the pitch. Jerseys become kits. A tie becomes a draw, ideally delivered with a slow, knowing nod, as if you have personally suffered through decades of them.

But what truly lifts soccer beyond mere sport is not the choreography on the grass. It is the orchestra in the stands. American stadiums lean on jumbotrons, organ riffs, and T-shirt cannons firing free cotton into the rafters. Soccer supporters need none of it. They understand a holy secret: they are the entertainment. For 90 minutes, they sing, chant and conjure a living wall of sound that feels ancient, communal and just slightly unhinged.

So when the United States or Egypt next steps onto the pitch, or when global giants collide this summer, the fan is being handed an invitation into a vast, unscripted songbook, with the only dress code being the surrender of self-consciousness at the gate. Wear the colors. Stand until your legs ache. Let your voice crack alongside 10,000 strangers, and you stop being a spectator. You become a custodian of the game.

Soccer asks almost nothing to play, just a ball and a patch of dirt, yet asks everything of the heart to watch. Learn its language, and it becomes the most captivating conversation on Earth, spoken in chants, gasps, heartbreaks and the occasional, theatrical collapse.