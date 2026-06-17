Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason S. Solheim and Anna S. Kuropatkin, both of Spokane Valley.

Baylor M. Galley and Erin M. Beard, both of Cheney.

Devon M. Lusk and Ava L. Sargent, both of Colbert.

Kyle H. Madsen and Madilyn R. Bates, both of Spokane.

Zaiden A. Yager and Theo L. Rust, both of Spokane.

Troy E. Sterling and Alexa Rodriguez, both of Redwood City, Calif.

Kyle J. Graves and Rachel A. Ferrell, both of Liberty Lake.

Senna J. Nelson and Emily R. Sanders, both of Hayden.

Oleksii Marchenko, of Spokane, and Sofiia Sviashchenko, of Cheney.

Paxton M. Lester, of Spokane, and Brooklyn M. Wilkerson, of Mead.

Jason M. Kibuthu and Melodie R. King, both of Spokane.

Cale T. Roy and Olivia J. Ortner, both of Colville.

Vasyl Yakymiuk and Nastasiia Riabko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Enjoy! The River LLC v. Ashley Minnieweather, et al., restitution of premises.

12415 E. 12th Ave. LLC v. Samuel Edgar, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Ethan T. Hval, restitution of premises.

Salnave Glen Investors LLC v. Adam Deforest, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Jacob Lofts, et al., restitution of premises.

Muchang Warren v. Teresa Gilbert, restitution of premises.

Adalyn Soderquist v. Arthur D. Camire, et al., complaint for damages.

Capital One NA v. Daniel A. Bradfield, money claimed owed.

Capital One Na v. Petr Grishko, money claimed owed.

Salvation Army v. Ashley Taylor, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Tony Jason, restitution of premises.

Mountain West Bank v. Jeffrey C. Wood, et al., foreclosure.

Darius Mick v. Alexander Fultz, complaint for damages.

Crystal D. Valle v. Patrick J. O’Neil, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fitzpatrick, Joshua J. and Cassandra A.

Smith, Katie N. and Benjamin G.

Gonzalez, Joseph and Henao, Erika

Goetz Simmons, Felicia L. and Simmons, Joel S.

Bellefeuille, Jamie L. and Jerrod M.

Bailey-Mitev, Anna M. and Mitev, Borislav T.

Cheek, Melissa and Charles

McKenna, Robert J. and Heidi E.

Jamison, Kristin L. and Kenneth M.

Grooms, Teena B. and Donald K.

El-Ayache, Breianna M. and Daniel S.

Musa, Stephen B. and Shavita R.

Chandler, Courtney C. and Dylan M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Steven E. Bronowski, 38; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Brandon C. Pries, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Casey G. Burnett, 32; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Adam L. Powe, 38; $2,087.14 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while driving intoxicated and third-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jonothan A. Delay, 35; $1,283.44 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft, attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief.

Brett W. Schillinger, 44; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted vehicle theft.

Siarhei Kopets, 40; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Joshua L. Plata, 38; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Desi A. Lewis, 40; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Johnny S. Matt, 37; 11 days in jail, protection order violation.

Scott A. Mitzimberg, 42; nine days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Alex J. Straub, 29; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Denis M. Vasquez, 35; six days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jeremy S. Kline, 40; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew C. Lang, 43; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Cash A. Mattingly, 32; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Komijo Mongkeya, 40; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jared L. Murfin, 23; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Caleb I. Nedrow, 23; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Nicolas J. Bohannon, 23; 30 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, third-degree malicious mischief and protection order violation.