Taylor Swift reportedly planned MSG wedding after Rhode Island plans got leaked

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did plan to tie the knot this past weekend in Rhode Island, after all.

The 36-year-old lovers’ pivot to saying “I do” at Madison Square Garden over Fourth of July weekend only came about after news broke of the stars’ initial plan, insiders tell TMZ.

The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who got engaged in August, previously hoped to exchange vows Saturday, June 13 at Ocean House. Swift, born on Dec. 13, is known by dedicated fans to lean in heavily to 13 as her lucky number.

The five-star Westerly resort is right near Swift’s “holiday house,” where she’s hosted many a starry Independence Day party. The home also inspired her 2020 song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Per TMZ, a TikTok filmed Wednesday showed multiple women at the home in black robes, as well as a blond in white, signaling to “something wedding-related,” potentially a bachelorette party or bridal shower. The outlet also reported “a massive security presence” at the estate.

Last month, a fireworks company was notified they would no longer be needed for the nuptials, which would now take place in the Empire State.

Insiders told TMZ earlier this month that the billionaire pop superstar and the Super Bowl champ will actually be marrying in front of anywhere from 1,100 to 1,200 guests at MSG. That’s due in no small part to the venue’s lack of windows, which means no rogue photography from paparazzi or drones.

However, the Garden is actually now just believed to be hosting the couple’s reception rather than the ceremony.

Sources told the outlet this week that a “massive stage” is being built for the wedding, for Swift’s fellow musicians, and wedding band.