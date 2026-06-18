This day in history: Rocky Mountain spotted fever and a near decapitation were making headlines

Miner David Bennett was injured when he lit dynamite with a short fuse, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 18, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A second case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, transmitted by ticks, was reported in Spokane County.

An 11-year-old girl was treated at Deaconess Hospital and released.

“It’s usually not fatal, if caught in time,” said Dr. E.O. Ploeger, the director of the Spokane County Health District.

A second case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, transmitted by ticks, was reported in Spokane County, The Spokesman-Review reported on June 18, 2026. (Spokesman-Review archives)

However, the first case of the season resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl. Symptoms include a high fever, chills and a rash “that looks a lot like measles.”

Ploeger said 1976 was turning out to be an abundant year for ticks because of a moist spring, although only a “tiny, tiny percentage” of ticks carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

From 1926: A prospector near Northport “narrowly missed decapitation” when explosives ignited prematurely in a mine shaft – and then he walked 12 miles to town to a doctor.

David Bennett was sinking a shaft on a property on Sophia Mountain when he lit four fuses and climbed back up his ladder. One, however, was a short fuse and the charge exploded while he was at the top of the ladder.

“He had a board partly before his face which probably saved him from having his head blown off,” the Spokane Chronicle said.

He was treated for numerous cuts on his head and face.

“He is not at all distressed over the accident, however, for he declares he has discovered tellurium on his claim and that his working days are about over and that he will be a rich man,” the Chronicle reported.

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