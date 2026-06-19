Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jordan J. Holten and Riley E. Finley, both of Spokane Valley.

Roman A. Pavlenko and Angelica D. Zhelez, both of Spokane.

Tristan M. Graves and Reese D. Bentley, both of Davenport, Wash.

Jared R. Richardson and Allison F. Barrera, both of Veradale.

Conner J. Quick and Dallas M. Blanchette, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin L. Myles and Elaine L. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Jayden D. Lanphere, of Spokane Valley, and Kylee N. Krous, of Deer Park.

Ryan O. Neil and Kathleen M. Driscoll, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph S. Delcarlo and Mackenzie N. Gerlitz-Simpson, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Nance and Nicole L. Jarrett, both of Elk, Wash.

Alexis A. Henry and Megan M. Lajeunesse, both of Spokane Valley.

Dallon G. Bowen, of Prescott, Wash., and Melody F. Murphy, of Milton-Freewater, Ore.

Brian T. Hone and Hannah A. Duvall, both of Spokane.

Blake R. Marboe and Briella A. Gates, both of Valley, Wash.

Jordan W. George and Halley Ortuno, both of Spokane.

Gabriel L. Ries and Maranda M. Queen, both of Spokane.

Tanner L. Spackman, of Elk, Wash., and Lauren E. Hansen, of Newman Lake, Wash.

Ethan D. Dittmer and Ryan L. Mobley, both of Spokane.

Brody E. Dewey and Janeth B. Apodaca, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Capital One NA v. Megan O’Reilly, money claimed owed.

Brandt D. Weaver and Melissa R. Weaver v. John F. Swietnicki and Suzanne M. Swietnicki, complaint.

Sapphire Garland Investments LLC v. G6 Hospitality Franchising LLC, complaint.

Arielle Alexander v. Patrick McGoldrick et al., complaint.

Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho v. Jessica Engholm, Nathan Engholm, and Does 1-10, complaint for damages.

Debra Devries and Kennon Jacoby v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brewer, Moses and Snell, Myonnie

Vieira, Emily M. and Vieira, Dominick A.

Perkins, Ryan W. and Vanderholm, Raedriel R.

Rowland, Cark L. and Gay, Taylor T.

Perry, Catherine A. and Ian H.

Graham, Kjirstin J. and Maxwell, Ryan D.

Babin, William K. and Duguet, Alice R.

Robinson, Tanja U. and Muhia, Paul M.

Gooch, Nicole M. and Dustin M.

Reierson, Shawna M. and Lawrence J.

Aalund, Amy L. and Harvey J.

Moore, Stacey S. and Hill, Quentin K.

DiManno, Brett M. and Shauna M.

Adams, Christopher L. and Gong, Yuqing

Niemeyer, Emma M. and Matthew R.

Arman, Kimberly A. and Jesse L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jurij Siefert, 40; 3 months in jail with 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jose A. Orellana, 54; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joshua V. Arce, 22; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Seth L. Bigwolf, 27; 42 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

David B. Boates, 46; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Santana M. Brian, 37; 62 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jeremy A. Brunk, 33; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michael A. Fernandez, 31; 20 days in jail and 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michael A. Fox, 20; 36 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Austen J. Hamernik, 27; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Joshua A. Helliwell, 28; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

Guadalupe L. Hernandez, 24; six days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Giovanni J. Juarez, 43; eight days in jail after being found guilty of harassment.

Brandon D. Keith, 41; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joseph G. Kieffer, 42; one day in jail after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Shayante D. Landreth, 23; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Micah Z. Lane, 25; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of obstructing access to or use of public property.

Ashley C. Lasarte, 30; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua T. Long, 43; $500, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Michael E. McGovern, 54; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Shane D. Murdock-Stephen, 38; 15 days in jail after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Skyeler I. Nelson, 33; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Russell C. Ingram, 37; 2 days in jail, 24 months of probation, displaying weapon.

Tina M. Piper, 66; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Ashley N. Shaver, 30; 37 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Ethan H. Willis, 21; 33 days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Jeremiah L. Delotta, 25; eight days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Meghan Christine Slater, 24; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jack Tibon, 52; 24 days in jail, 60 days of electronic home monitoring and 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Noelle S. Wiersma, 58; 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Andre A. Burdujan, 24; one day in jail with credit for one day served, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Makenna G. O’Connor, 17; 12 months of probation, negligent driving.