Beloved postal worker in comfort care gets a mail truck parade near hospital

A beloved South Hill letter carrier got a special delivery from longtime coworkers on Wednesday.

In a midday parade of 24 mail trucks and a few private vehicles, they blared horns in a tribute to Tony LeClair, a 27-year U.S. Postal Service worker. With family, friends and his dog Dash, LeClair waved back – seated near large windows at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

LeClair, 59, was diagnosed in May with Stage 4 lung cancer that has spread, said daughter Caitlyn Bruhn. He’s on comfort care for what’s expected to be a few weeks, she said.

For 24 years, he’s worked out of the Manito Post Office and walked a route with about 720 customers, including apartment residents. It covers parts of 29th Avenue and neighborhoods on both sides, east of Grand Boulevard.

He never missed work until May, Bruhn said. His coworkers asked to show their support.

“They love him; they say he’s the hardest worker there,” she said. “He’s only been off since the 15th of May. He knew something was wrong, but he was pushing through.

“I think some people at work knew he was sick in May, but they didn’t know the severity until about a week ago. I hope this helps him understand that he is loved.”

At Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, friends, family and colleagues from the U.S. Postal Service present Tony LeClair, lower right, with a poster signed by his coworkers at the U.S. Post Office after other colleagues drove their postal vehicles past the hospital in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

She said LeClair also has two sons, Joshua and Evan. Bruhn brought her 3-year-old son, LeClair’s grandson Cobain, to join about 18 people.

They filled an empty kids play room overlooking Eighth Avenue to watch the mail truck drivers pass slowly below.

Coworker Mary Pawlyk came inside ahead of the parade to bring LeClair a recent photograph of Manito office employees, along with a banner they’d signed, “Keep Fighting – Love, Your Postal Family.”

Pawlyk warned LeClair that he’d be getting a lot of attention.

“Do you know everybody is coming to see you?” she told him. “You’ll be able to wave to them like Queen Elizabeth.”

One of the drivers held up a cardboard sign, “We Love Tony,” with a heart symbol. Most of the postal workers were from Manito, but a few came from nearby branches, Pawlyk said.

“We did this because we love Tony,” Pawlyk said. “Tony is easygoing; he’s a go-getter. We call him a runner.”

LeClair is known as a runner for getting his route done efficiently before the day’s end.

Pawlyk helped organize the short drive-by, working with the Manito Post Office’s manager.

“We all rallied,” she said. “We wanted to show our love and support any way we could. Management, the union and carriers are all rallying to support our brother in blue.”

She said oncology nurse manager Grace Blake opened doors at the hospital by arranging the room and permission to bring LeClair’s beloved dog.

As he greeted everyone afterward, LeClair told them, “Thank you all.” He cuddled Dash.

Early in his career, he worked briefly at offices for Regal, Market and an airport postal hub. But for his longest route, he said he got to know the neighbors well.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better career and coworkers,” LeClair said. “I miss all my customers, too. They are great people.”