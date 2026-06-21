People caught vandalizing Washington Reflecting Pool to be fully prosecuted, U.S. Attorney Pirro says

By Amina Niasse Reuters

NEW YORK – People caught vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Washington’s National Mall will be fully prosecuted, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said ​on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has blamed vandalism for recent problems with the newly renovated pool, including its new blue ⁠paint peeling off. Citations for vandalism have been issued, Pirro said on ‌Sunday, adding that even minor crimes ​must be prosecuted to keep the U.S. capital safe.

The peeling paint was visible in the 2,000-foot-long rectangular pool, a major national landmark, less than two weeks ⁠after Trump declared its $14.7 million renovation project ‌completed on June 6. ‌Trump on Saturday claimed, without providing evidence, that vandals poured corrosive chemicals into the ⁠pool.

“Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize will face the criminal ‌justice system in D.C.,” Pirro ‌told Fox News’ “Sunday Briefing” program.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump blamed “sick” and “deranged” people for the ⁠current state of the “seriously vandalized” pool. He ​had previously posted that ⁠the ​pool will be drained for repairs.

The pool has also suffered an algae bloom that makes the water look green. Those adding products to the pool ⁠that can generate algae could face more severe charges, Pirro said.

Workers from the National Park Service earlier this week ⁠poured hydrogen peroxide into the pool to combat the algae.

Trump first brought up allegations of vandalism on Friday, when he posted on social media ⁠that 75% of the algae ‌is gone. He also accused ABC ​News ‌journalist Jonathan Karl of “trying to rip the rubber off ​of the surface” of the pool. ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amina Niasse; Editing by Sergio Non, Nia Williams and Mark Porter)