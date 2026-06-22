Updated Mon., June 22, 2026 at 6:01 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ilija W. Markovic and Amber D. Weilert, both of Spokane.

Noah G. Edmonds and Lauren E. Fritz, both of Spokane.

Devin J. Lopez, of Coeur d’Alene, and Sadie T. Hernandez, of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas J. Carvalho Reed and Aspen A. Angel, both of Spokane Valley.

Jose I. Munoz Perez and Taylor J. Garrels, both of Airway Heights.

Madison G. Crowson, of Airway Heights, and Ashley E. Cox, of Provo, Utah.

Blake N. Thames and Nicole K. Long, both of Spokane.

Benjamin M. Fischer and Jaccalyn J. Painter, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua H. Rau and Kassidy M. Haluska, both of Spokane.

Keetyn M. Shaw and Natalie R. Kull, both of Spokane.

Lance A. Smith and Kathryn A. Leo, both of Cheney.

Andrew A. Johnson and Chatwalaitorn Meerahahnok, both of Fairfield.

Brandon W. Knight and Marisa D. Glesk, both of Spokane.

Andrew P. Fruci and Elizabeth A. Allen, both of Chicago.

In the courts

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Angela-Janine Curry Crawford, Springdale; debts of $33,464.

Paul Odian, Chewelah; debts of $99,898.

Neva J. Cobb-Rathbun, Ephrata; debts of $81,935.

Jutsin and Layshia Keefer, Spokane; debts of $418,002.

Jeramiah D. Matheny and Melissa Garcia, Liberty Lake; debts of $154,353.

Mason B. and Amanda L. Cohen, Veradale; debts of $277,819.

Nicholas S. Rust, Spokane; debts of $58,075.

Amer R. Lehot, Spokane; debts not listed.

Ricardo M. and Zoila Olivares, Quincy; debts of $172,932.

Rebecca Gutierrez, Spokane; debts of $100,041.

Lora K. Evans, Spokane; debts of $37,610.

Ruslan and Galina Kuznetsova, Newport; debts of $240,248.

Betty J. Ray, Valley; debts of $55,733.

Liam J. Jarvis, Spokane; debts of $128,182.

Ryan J. and Kayla G. Hoerner, Spokane; debts of $325,806.

Bryan J. and Amanda R. Butler, Veradale; debts of $32,526.

Wage-earner petitions

Joseph T. and Helen J. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $355,343.

Nicole S. McDonald and Jazmin G. Smilari-Garcia, Spokane Valley; debts of $86,097.

Daniel J. and Peggy S. Miller, Springdale; debts of $488,151.

Jeffrey D. Carey, Spokane; debts of $342,899.