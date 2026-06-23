Federal judge in California bars courthouse immigration arrests nationwide

By Sharon Bernstein Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can no longer arrest undocumented immigrants at courthouses solely for civil immigration violations under an order issued Tuesday by a federal judge in San Jose.

The order by U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts bars the government from enforcing two key policies that had underpinned the practice of courthouse arrests: one authorizing the arrests and another permitting extended detention at temporary facilities not intended to hold people for more than a few hours.

The ruling stems from a case filed last year over arrests at courthouses in San Francisco and conditions at a temporary detention facility there.

Pitts said the Trump administration had failed to properly review or justify an abrupt change from years of previous policy.

For at least a decade, federal agents followed guidelines designed to prevent arbitrary civil immigration arrests of people at courthouses. The administration changed those rules without following procedures required by law, Pitts ruled.

The administration pivoted last year to new detention tactics and has made fewer courthouse arrests than earlier this year, according to legal experts. Still, advocates said the ruling provides another layer of protection against the policy resuming unless the administration appeals and prevails.

Pitts, in an order issued late last year, had already ended the practice in Northern California. Tuesday’s ruling declares the case a class action and extends the order nationwide.

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