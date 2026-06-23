Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dain C. Harden and Olivia R. Byers, both of Spokane.

Braeden W. Ruckhaber and Katelynn L. Lutje, both of Spokane.

Colin M. Hanson and Annika K. Smith, both of Spokane.

Brenden A. Duncan and Megan A. Holcomb, both of Spokane.

Colter J. Batterton and Alyssa I. Choi, both of Spokane.

Joseph N. Antim and Ryleigh R. L. Brown Sonder, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael S. Freeman and Kari J. MacNeill, both of Spokane Valley.

Jole Lyons, of Nine Mile Falls, and Cadence C. Lorenz, of Deer Park.

Nicholas W. R. Grosstueck and Ashley D. Coleman, both of Elk.

Emmett C. McLaughlin, of Spokane, and Alivia G. Hollister, of Spokane Valley.

Daniel F. Burner and Megan V. Goldsmith, both of Spokane.

Robert C. Grimes and Kerrie M. Herald, both of Spokane.

Roberto A. Monroy, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Ruvimbo Gondongwe, of Spokane.

Julie M. Pomerantz and Sarah E. Mount, both of Spokane.

Chase R. Cripps and Madison J. Morrissey, both of Houston.

Travis W. Hicks and Isabelle L. Manos, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott A. Martin and Abbie Joy, both of Spokane.

David W. Fredericksen and Destiny L. Czyson, both of Spokane.

Daniel D. Smith Chancey and Audrie L. Collett, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Nathaniel S. Vancamp, of Airway Heights, and Elita M. Johnson, of Spokane.

Grady J. Condill and Madison N. Garvey, both of Spokane.

Jerod K. Bott and Crystal A. Burns, both of Spokane.

Nathanael R. Curtis and Kesley Sax, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

The Whimsical Pig Limited v. Lesli Jones, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Tawnya Walker, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Summer Riley, restitution of premises.

Michael P. Walker, et al. v. Christine Lague, restitution of premises.

Acorn 03 LLC v. Angela Gwyn, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Dezarea Lewis, restitution of premises.

Vintage at Spokane LLC v. Patrice Bonnee, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Randall Hensley, restitution of premises.

Deanna Malcom, et al. v. Automotive Specialties Auto Sales Inc., restitution of premises.

Jade V. Iverson v. Wise Wellness PLLC and Trent Wise, D.C., medical malpractice.

Josh Wise v. MultiCare Health System, et al., medical malpractice.

Patrick H. Jones v. Michelle Baker, et al., restitution of premises.

Andre J. Rowe, et al. v. Shirley Rowe Howerton, restitution of premises.

California Commercial Investments Companies v. Lee Williams, restitution of premises.

Antonette Blythe v. Ambitions of Washington Inc., complaint.

Suzette McGoldrick v. Rick D. Hall, complaint for damages.

Randolph Moore and Lily Diaz-Moore v. MultiCare Health Systems, Darren Plummer, MD, Northwest Orthopedic Specialists, P.S., Stryker Orthopedics, Stryker Corp. and Joshu Young, complaint for damages.

Jason A. Stevens and Sonya Stevens v. Dylan P. Holst, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McCray, Makayla R. and Davis, James C.

Anderson, Natalya and Hutton, Robert

Quirke, Jerrud P. and Sarah L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

David P. Nieman, 36; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jamie-Marisa R. Anderson, 44; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Deiby S. Bernardez, 26; 24 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin M. Billings, 32; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Richard J. Cobos, 33; 78 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jonathan G. Fairfax, 38; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Jonathan A. Flack, 45; 38 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scott J. Harrington, 41; nine days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jonah M. Leister, 19; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Terry R. McNeil, 54; one day in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael P. Means, 35; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

James N. Melucci, 48; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Nathan T. Miles, 41; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Rick J. Monroe, 39; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, possession of another’s identity.

Billy B. Morden, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Steven G. Rael, 26; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jojo Riley, 28; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Cole J. Tipton, 30; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Miranda R. Senator Stahl, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree criminal assistance.

Ralph A. Stevens, II, 51; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.