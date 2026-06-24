Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Phillip J. Brown and Abigayle L. Gustafson, both of Spokane.

Ryan R. Anej and Yolanda Laiso, both of Airway Heights.

Drake M. A. Fisher and Saundra E. Jacobs, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Benjamin E. Segura Paz, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Abigail D. Armour, of Spokane.

Courtney N. Clark and Morrigan V. Ehresman, both of Spokane.

Maksim R. Lebzak and Destiny L. Link, both of Spokane.

Dustin M. Schulte and Margaret R. Dority, both of Cheney.

Mark H. Apperson and Julieanne B. Wight, both of Spokane.

Jaymin M. Deruyter and Ali Y. Y. Hunt, both of Spokane.

Jeremiah T. Lehr and Angelina M. Allred, both of Cheney.

Todd A. Shaw and Samantha A. Mitts, both of Spokane Valley.

Dillon H. James and Karina N. Baum, both of Cheney.

Christopher A. Michaelson and Hannah K. Fry, both of Spokane.

Braeden T. Harlow and Noelle R. Scovil, both of Spokane.

Yshua S. Zevenbergen and Haley M. Elkin, both of Spokane.

Wesley B. Wood and Amy N. Hart, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Steven T. Baldwin, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Killa Lamdrik, et al., restitution of premises.

Plaza Services LLC v. Heather Lawrence Laford, money claimed owed.

Sabbak Holdings LLC v. Yoyot Sp’q’n’i, complaint.

Larry Spencer v. Outerdock LLC, Jay J. Caferro, Jacqueline L. Caferro, Janine M. Jones, Michael W. Jones, MD and Charles V. Carroll, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Doiron, Mellisa and Milonas, Keenan

Stone, Victoria M. and Riley D.

Jones, Jason M. and Lesli T.

Winkler-Nichols, Arthur P. and Michael R.

Birdwell, Sherami L. and Jonathan W.

Cromwell, Crystal F. and Andrew C.

Kubik, Chad M. and Aubrey M.

Quaintance, McKenzie P. and Fisher, Ryan S.

McCoy, Angelique M. and Willis R.

Rose, Jill J. and Plumb, James J.

Porter, Ellen and Brock

Strand, Michael R. and Joanna L.

Shumate, Brianna N. and Christopher D.

Sims, David E. and Madison A.

Allen, Hollis M. and Wanda E.

Klaib, Majd N. and Abdelrahman, Nagham M.

Alberts, Noelle E. N. and Santnowski, Clinton E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Theodore E. Gearing, 52; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and making a false statement to a public servant.

Jared J. Cochran, 43; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

Raul G. Correa, 47; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Travis E. Galloway, 46; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jesus M. Guerena, 44; $15 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Amber D. Brockman, 33; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jessica M. Santos, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Lynn J. Farris, also known as Lynn J. Blumer, Lynn J. Blumer and Lynn Farris, 46; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Joshua D. Armbrust, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

William J. Bercier, 38; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Anthony L. Henderson, 58; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Andrew M. Jensen, 43; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and first-degree negligent driving.

Stanny Konet, 25; 90 days in jail converted to 75 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua J. Parker, 49; 150 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and making a false statement to a public servant.

Jesse L. Walking Eagle, 31; 270 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Caitlyn F. Herbst, 32; four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler Z. King, 32; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, first degree negligent driving.

Kristina R. Helmer, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew G. Mosier, 29; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, reckless driving.