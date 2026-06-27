Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kordell D. Newberg and Isabella B. M. Bautista, both of Seattle.

Nicholas W. Briggs and Gabrielle L. Duran, both of Spokane.

Emmet V. Frank and Sarah B. Gourley, both of Spokane.

Luke M. Bumpus and Mia B. McGinnity, both of Spokane.

Adam C. Blalock, of Spokane, and Angela K. Cadwell, of Walla Walla.

Brent W. Rosman, of Creston, Wash., and Ashley A. Sievers, of Spokane.

Steven R. Belton, of Spokane Valley, and Denisa A. Kerr, of Spokane.

Tiernam S. C. Hatton and Michaella F. Klontz, both of Jackson, Miss.

Vincent R. Yacavone and Ciana M. McConnell, both of Lakeside, Mont.

Avery J. Richards and Jordan L. Carson, both of Spokane.

Marcus J. Lemon and Tatum R. Bertholf, both of Spokane.

Vitalii Lisovets, of Cheney, and Sarah T. Sinitsa, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation v. Lucas Holzapfel, restitution of premises.

Timothy Jabs v. Cathleen Copper, restitution of premises.

CM Holdings LLC v. Brittney Langhorne, restitution of premises.

Denis Robinson v. Heather Bentz, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Mitoshin Joel, et al., restitution of premises.

Delaney Group LLC v. Lisa M. Martin, restitution of premises.

Janet L. Dressel v. Bryan Au, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Lauren Taylor, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Donald Laabs, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Amber Judd, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Cosner John, et al., restitution of premises.

F&C LLC v. Reclaim Project Recovery, et al., restitution of premises.

Kimberlee J. Maute v. Tyler I. Brown, complaint for damages.

VOA W. 3rd LLC v. Sonja Jerue, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Sarah Bray, restitution of premises.

BC & KMP LLC v. Janice Jones, restitution of premises.

R&R Real Estate Investments v. Tramont McNeil, restitution of premises.

Shemuels Space LLC v. Travis Musengo, restitution of premises.

MST Westminister LLC v. Landon Carothers, restitution of premises.

Kimberlee J. Maute v. Tyler I. Brown, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Holmes, Robyn and Tyler A.

Zeeb, Rodney C. and Cleveland, Leeanne F.

King, Terran L. and Kora P.

Mertens, Titus J. and Faith A.

Savage, Vondell M. and Dale A.

Wanjema, Francis N. and Anderson, Nushell

Rush, Joann S. and Ryan P. D.

Vanos, Kristin M. and Jon J.

Devore, Tanya T. and James L.

De La Mora, Felipe E. and Destaney M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lawrence C. Orman, 45; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery and first-degree theft.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Zephery G. Strandy, 59; 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Hevin Tai, 20; $15 restitution, 130 days in jail with credit given for 130 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Matthew J. Dupree, 42; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Andrew M. Kemp, 36; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jeanine D. Dunlap, Springdale; debts of $141,435.

Demeritius Griffin, Spokane; debts of $57,454.

Shylo L. Williamson, Davenport; debts of $95,083.

Ryan E. Bausch, Spokane; debts of $17,484.

Octavia D. Lewis, Spokane; debts of $213,948.

Steven P. and Teresa M. Jakcsy, Spokane; debts of $98,886.

Carmen Yanez, Spokane; debts of $655,459.

Michael V., II and Jillian L. Closson, Newman Lake; debts of $673,537.

Abigail J. Febach, Deer Park; debts of $61,216.

Heather A. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $97,359.

Jamie L. and James B. Johns, Moses Lake; debts of $111,992.

Dillon J. T. M. and Mikalah A. Weber, Spokane; debts of $311,324.

Justin and Kellie Baldwin, Cheney; debts of $62,015.

Scott A. Carlson, Sr., Spokane; debts of $146,081.

Shawna Danner, Spokane; debts of $70,705.

Amanda M. Ferguson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Dereck L. and Destiny J. Mix, Cheney; debts of $124,476.

Esperanza L. Osorio, Moses Lake; debts of $57,999.

Audrey Shropshire, Spokane; debts of $379,573.

Wage-earner petitions

Craig R. Troup, Deer Park; debts of $626,900.

Kenneth A., Jr. and Amy L. Williams, Spokane Valley; debts of $655,402.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

James P. Hickman, 37; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin J. Jaquith, 37; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

David N. Kinyon, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Billy Komen, 30; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan R. P. Miller, 39; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tyler M. Morigeau, 31; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Matilda Z. Kalugula, 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nathan T. Mitchell, 53; 180 days in jail with credit given for 112 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jermayne J. Smith, 29; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Skyler J. White, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Gabriel L. D. Eden, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Craig A. Englebert, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Theodore E. Gearing, 48; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, third-degree theft.