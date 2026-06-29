Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas A. Weaver and Kaylee E. Stevens, both of Spokane.

Russell B. Holloway and Bonnie L. T. Sumner, both of Spokane Valley.

Rory K. McPherson and Alisha L. Borges Adams, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Foskett, of Spokane, and Cinthya P. Jacobo, of Liberty Lake.

Tyler B. Holmquist, of Liberty Lake, and Paris K. Teterud, of Greenacres.

Ikaika S. Vargas and Madalyn V. Roig, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Tobias and Nicole R. Gustavsen, both of Spokane.

Stephen R. Slade and Lynette R. Tobert, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin D. Haase and Skyler R. Felix, both of Odessa, Wash.

Tymofii Tarbes, of Spokane, and Inna Ardelian, of Spokane Valley.

Vlad W. Gunther and Jayde R. Morris, both of Spokane.

Samuel T. Edmonds and Madison M. Cooley, both of Spokane.

Ian C. Riddle and Grace F. Levins, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey A. Stump and Sabrina J. Stinson, both of Newman Lake.

John M. Lockhart and Sandra N. Terris, both of Spokane Valley.

Ermilo M. Hernandez and Amanda M. Fowler, both of Spokane.

Trevor A. Caswell and Kaylee M. Russell, both of Post Falls.

Tony A. Brown and Lori A. Witcosky, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah B. Croninger and Katelyn M. Jackson, both of Hayden.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Rezwan Safai, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Crissy Gonzalez, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Abigail Cook, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty Nicole Dituri, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Brian J. Beyers, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Kimberly R. Moreau, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Dianna Stecker, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Musa Ishag, restitution of premises.

Regal Properties 1 LLC v. Debra Christian, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments v. Tyishia Boyce, restitution of premises.

Damon Carlson, et al. v. Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., et al., seeking quiet title.

M405 LLC v. Dan Geddes, restitution of premises.

Vladyslav Usenko, et al. v. Lisette Durkin, complaint for damages.

Nancy Embree v. Jason Estevez, complaint.

Delbert Blaine v. Silke Communications Solutions Inc., complaint for unpaid wages and breach of contract.

Shailyn Parcel v. Copper Creek Landscaping Inc. and Miles Cooley, complaint for damages.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Thomas Thosath, complaint.

Tricia Glesmann v. Spokane United Methodist Homes, complaint for damages.

Mark Flynn v. Franklin Lewis II and Diane Campbell Lukas, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tate, Jona L. and Scott C.

Cass, Michael L. and Bisbee, Kasey R.

Hadwiger, Sheri L. and Steffensen, Eric J.

Grimes-Kelly, Latasha and Jackson, Eric B.

Badyna, Michael R., II and Powers, Erika-Lynn S.

Jones, Randall J. and Diane R.

Nisse, Cody B. and Calie A.

Langley, Kristen and James A.

Wolfe, Erick and Smythe, Casey C.

Kooyman, Brian D. and Diane E.

Perry, Heather N. and Devin M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Tiarra A. Pedraza, 36; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Damian C. Eiffert, 40; 257 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Tony L. Gust, 46; 17 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning and second-degree burglary.

Heather R. Savick, 52; 16 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Marcus S. Corporon, 32; two months in jail, 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Tessa R. Wilber, 34; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Luke D. Johnson, 26; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Colton M. Thomas, 33; 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Randall D. Lastinger, 60; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Angie L. Means, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Mathew T. Harris, 42; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Judy C. Kirchoff, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft amended to disorderly conduct.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kaden M. Boren, 21; six months of probation, reckless driving.

Liam J. Daly, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Alijah W. Allen, 19; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, protection order violation.

Dione L. Bowie, 35; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.