Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Antoni R. P. Dean, of Springdale, Wash., and Brianna R. Colvin, of Edwall, Wash.

Michael A. Lithgow and Julie S. Nesbeitt, both of Spokane.

Peyton J. Allen and Bailey I. Thompson, both of Spokane.

William E. Benson and Carly M. Gillard, both of Spokane.

John P. Heckler and Sophia M. Barrows, both of Spokane.

Kyler D. Hillman, of Spokane, and Alanna J. Fain, of Cheney.

German A. Krugkov, of Gresham, Ore., and Svetlana A. Kushnerchuk, of Spokane.

Brayden H. Montgomery and Emily M. Herbert, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan J. Bishop and Kathlyn C. Kinney, both of Spokane.

Kole G. Griffin and Devon R. Toussaint, both of Post Falls.

Jason P. Colson and Jessie N. Pasma, both of Spokane.

Shay C. Neely and Kennedy K. Conrad, both of Spokane.

Braden S. Davis and Taryn B. Bennett, both of Spokane.

Shelly T. Rebelkuul and Jennifer J. Garcia Rios, both of Spokane Valley.

Christian Agyei, of Spokane, and Alexandra N. A. Zamora, of Spokane Valley.

Jason R. Coolbaugh, of Loon Lake, and Addison G. D’Hulst, of Spokane.

Alexander D. Byrd and Sophie E. Heinz, both of Butte, Mont.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David Morgan v. Robert Hamnum, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Samantha M. Compogno, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Joshua D. Whitten, money claimed owed.

Kings Court Associates v. David McCuistion, et al., restitution of premises.

Tammy Hall v. Ryan Parsley, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cargile, Erin R. and Stephen J.

Migliuri, Meredith A. and Ackaret, Robert E.

Rodriguez, Ruben and Lucero, Nicole M.

Ridgley, Chip M. and Kevin C.

Limberg, Austin J. and Audrey K.

Libby, Shinedah D. and Michael W.

Rainer, Warren C. and Cynthia A.

Hollon, Matthew F. and Roberts Hollon, Cindy K.

Dillman, Sara A. and Michael S.

Pogue, Raeann M. and Aron L., Sr.

Salo, Renn M. and Jeffrey M.

Caldeira, Larenda R. and Nathan P.

Murphy, Wanda D. and Joshua L.

Burrus, Mark A. and Jennifer A.

Hargrave, Matthew G. and Kurle, Samantha A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

John S. Pacheco Perez, 28; 27.56 months in prison with credit given for 299 days served, 27.56 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Matthew R. Brown, 26; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and bail jumping.

Brandon L. Pleas, 42; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

Julien B. Hart, 24; 12 months in jail converted to 12 months of electronic home monitoring, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Harlan M. Jordan, 26; $436 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Tyler L. Ward, 30; 299 days in jail with credit given for 299 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while intoxicated and two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Kyle J. Runge, 29; $15 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Stephen M. Bayless, 42; $15 restitution, 136 days in jail with credit given for 136 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Devin S. Smith, 30; $114.45 restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

William D. Stone, 43; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joshua A. Barbee, 25; 15 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child assault with sexual motivation.

Adam T. Burrington, 39; 195 days in jail with credit given for 195 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Quincy Branis, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.

David R. Cavin, 57; 27 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Thomas W. Clark, 44; 10 days in jail, indecent exposure.

Merwyn W. Crutcher, 48; 37 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Angel A. Espinoza, 47; 12 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Talyn C. Ferullo, 28; 14 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shawn L. Harris, 52; 18 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kalen M. Hendricks, 41; eight days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Barry C. Langidrik, 25; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Nolan R. LaPlante, 35; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Heather Mansbridge, 37; 13 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Timothy P. McFarland, 48; 21 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jerome A. McKibben, 48; 29 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Marcus H. Mueller, 36; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

James P. Padilla, 40; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Lonnie P. Smither, 49; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Megan E. Ward, 46; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jerell W. Holloman, 22; 36 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Shane C. Mayfield, 54; $990.50 fine, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Eva M. Kurtz, 40; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, unlawful camping.

Michael E. McGovern, Jr., 54; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dylan J. McKinley, 26; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jayddun A. Hiett, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Christopher A. Malcom, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Allison C. Orth, 42; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.