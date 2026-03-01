Dave Tikker: State B tournament a shining example of the positive impact of sports on the community

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dave Tikker

As a former player, coach, and now co-director of State B Basketball, it is my distinct honor to invite the Spokane community to attend State B Basketball beginning Wednesday. This marks the 66th year of the tournament in Spokane, according to the tournament programs I have at home dating back to 1957.

Spokane has been a gracious partner throughout this time, and the B schools have reciprocated by bringing thousands of fans to the city — fans who dine in local restaurants, stay in hotels and support the local economy. What truly stands out to those of us working behind the scenes to run the tournament is how much these teams enjoy coming to Spokane.

As we continue hosting the tournament in Spokane, it is important for the community to understand that Spokane Sports is a vital partner in securing the bid for this event, as well as many other professional, collegiate and international competitions hosted here. Spokane Sports handles officials’ rooms, staff rooms, provides participant keepsakes for each athlete, prints necessary signage, and assists with many last-minute needs. Their support helps supplement tournament costs, making it affordable for schools and families. Without Spokane Sports, State B would not have the legacy in Spokane that it does today.

Spokane Sports plays a critical role in sustaining the sports ecosystem in Spokane. The organization is introducing a new philanthropic initiative, the Community Impact Fund, designed to extend the legacy of State B and other events beyond the competitions themselves. This fund will support programs and partnerships connected to major events and community priorities, including the Dan Fitzgerald “Against All Odds” scholarships, equipment grants, local event support such as State B, free clinics, facility improvements, Youth Sports Awards and the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame. By investing in people and places, the Community Impact Fund connects the excitement of sports with long-term community well-being. If you would like to more information about the fund, please contact Spokane Sports at (509) 796-8956 or marit@spokanesports.org

Major sporting events should leave a lasting, positive mark on a community, not just create a moment in time. For 66 years, State B has done exactly that.

I would personally like to thank the entire Spokane Sports staff, the Arena staff, the Public Facilities District and all our state workers for continuing the long-standing legacy of hosting the State B Basketball Tournament in Spokane. May we sustain it for many years to come.

Thank you, Spokane patrons, for coming out and supporting small-town basketball.

State B Co-Director Dave Tikker lives in Spokane.