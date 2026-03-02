Calm, cool and motivated: Former Zag Anton Watson keeps grinding in his quest to get back to NBA

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

FRISCO, Texas – Anton Watson has yet to officially complete his second full season as a professional basketball player, but the former Gonzaga standout already sees a big change in himself as a member of the G League’s South Bay Lakers.

“My nerves are a lot calmer when I play,” admitted Watson, a second-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics in 2024 who got his start with the G League’s Maine franchise his first season out of GU.

“This year, it’s been a lot easier to get going and find plays where I can get shots or get my teammates open looks,” he said. “It’s more experience and … continuing to grow my game and skills as far as shooting, just keep going that direction.”

For Watson, who’s averaging 28 minutes per game for South Bay, the path to Los Angeles was a circuitous one.

A 2024 West Coast Conference player of the year for the Zags, Watson was waived by the Celtics last March before catching on with the New York Knicks to close his rookie season. He made his NBA debut on March 10, 2025 , at Sacramento and played his first game as a Knick at the iconic Madison Square Garden a week later against Miami.

“It was definitely special (playing at the Garden),” he said. “You see all the celebrities and the history of the arena. It was super special. I got my first bucket there, something I’ll remember my whole life.”

After being waived by the Knicks following the season, he landed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the fall, and has been playing alongside former Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme at South Bay for much of this season.

“Playing with Drew has been cool,” Watson said after South Bay’s recent win over the Texas Legends. “We play so well together and know how each other play, so anytime on the court (with him) is easy. (We) just pick up right where we left off in college. Been cool to kick it with him, see him. I’m happy for him and where he’s going.”

Timme has shuttled between South Bay and the NBA’s Lakers, where Drew has been teaming up with a third fellow Zag, Rui Hachimura. Watson said he’s also been able interact with Rui on several occasions.

“(I have) seen him around the gym,” he said. “When we’re practicing, he’ll be lifting or something,” he said. “The Zags boys, we all stay close and talk to each other. All the other guys start hating on the WCC, so we got to stick up for each other, which is cool.”

Watson said he’s appreciative to be part of Gonzaga’s always expanding pro basketball fraternity, from the NBA to the G-League to teams overseas.

“It’s definitely an honor to see all those guys go through before like me and Drew,” Watson said. “The talent that they have and the hard work they put in to get where they’re at … like Rui, (Domantas) Sabonis, all of them dudes, Andrew (Nembhard).

“It’s super cool to see them achieve their dreams and play super well. I think it motivates all the … guys to do the same. We have that family within the league. It’s special to have.”

Among the former Zags he pays closest attention include GU’s backcourt from a year ago, Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard. Hickman is averaging nine points and three assists per game for Capital City of the G League, while Nembhard – who was recently rewarded with a multiyear contract – is playing nearly 20 minutes a night for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

“Nolan (Hickman) has been playing well,” Watson said. “We just played D.C. a couple weeks ago. (But) I’ve been keeping up with him, watching Ryan (Nembhard), all the Zags really. They’ve all been playing well, adjusting from college. They’re finding their way in the G or in the league. It’s been cool to see them evolve.

“Ryan, he knows how to play the game,” Watson continued. “He’s been playing for a long time and he’s undersized, but he’s strong and a hell of a defender. I give him props for that, being at his height and continuing to work. He knows he can hoop. It’s been cool to see.”

Watson, 25, knows a thing or two about being strong and a good defender. While his numbers at South Bay have been solid (12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals) it’s the little things he does on the court that have mattered most. And he credits his former GU coach, Mark Few, for instilling some very simple principles.

“There’s a lot of things (he taught me),” Watson said. “Just bringing a joy to the game (was the biggest thing). When you go to practice, whatever you do, just bring some energy.

“That’s something he harped on me in college a lot, is bringing energy. I was one of those guys, a glue guy, trying to hype the team up. I try to carry that to (the) G League, NBA, wherever I go. I try to be that guy who brings energy and be a team player.”

He also brings steadiness. That’s probably why three of the most tradition-rich NBA franchises have brought him in. The Lakers, Knicks and Celtics have combined to win 37 titles.

“Yeah, it’s been short stints with all those teams, but they want me for a reason, for my (basketball) IQ and being one of the older guys who can play,” Watson said. “Doing that, I think it’s gotten me to this position.

“That’s something I’m going to remember when I’m old, too, that I played for the three best organizations in the NBA, three biggest. It’s definitely something I notice and never take for granted.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.