Dictionary.com just added a Taylor Swift–inspired word

By Bryan West Nashville Tennessean

“Hey kids, spelling is fun,” and in 2026, spelling just got a little more Swiftian.

Dictionary.com’s latest winter word drop officially added “Swiftie” to its digital archive. The term joins fellow fandom identifiers like “Beyhive” (for Beyoncé fans), “Janeite” (for fans of Jane Austen) and “Trekkie” (for fans of Star Trek).

Taylor Swift formally trademarked the word “Swiftie” through TAS Rights Management LLC in 2017, securing full registration in 2022 for use on bags, totes and other merch. Dictionary.com defines a “Swiftie” as “a fan of the music of Taylor Swift.”

And by the site’s standards, the term earned its spot. Lexicographers only add words once they’re widely used, widely understood, likely to stick around and useful to a general audience.

“English has historically expanded during periods of significant scientific and cultural change,” said Steve Johnson, Ph.D., director of lexicography at IXL Learning, in a news release. “This update illustrates how AI innovation, conversations about health, international travel and digital communities are shaping our language in real time.”

This year’s winter update is one of the site’s largest, adding more than 1,500 entries. Nearly 26% of new terms came from AI and biomedical research including “prompt engineering,” “large language model” and “nanoplastic.” The drop also included internet-born slang like “copium,” “side quest” and “glamazon.”

Given the singer’s impact on culture and how her fans speak their own “secret language,” dictionary editors may be adding more “Swiftie” colloquialisms.