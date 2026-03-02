Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Miccah J. McDowell and Autumn M. McDowell, both of Spokane.

James M. Rice, of Liberty Lake, and Gabriela M. Mendez Aurand, of Spokane Valley.

Daniel J. Osborne and Ashley G. Kleinjans, both of Liberty Lake.

Jonathan D. Eirls and Kaylee P. Hall, both of Spokane.

Kegan J. Luhr and Hailee M. Cordova, both of Valleyford.

William K. Farley and Madison G. Melum, both of Spokane.

Corey A. Moore and Cathy D. Wint, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Maureen Erickson v. Gary Chambers, complaint for damages.

Acacia Hill Investments LLC v. Jeremy Bell, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Karen Bradley, et al., restitution of premises.

Kevin Cronkhite, et al. v. Dan Deno, et al., seeking quiet title.

Shulan Ning v. Deanna Hawk, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Conklin, Mary L. M. and Michael R.

Keith, Gabriel C. Katie L.

Buck, Caprice M. and James D.

Lee, Keri L. and Bramley, Artie F.

Phillips, Kye A. and Turner, Raymond S.

Chrisp, Joesel L. and Rachelle A. P.

Estes, Karen M. and Patrick D.

Cox, Victoria A. and Jesse V.

Bastida-Miranda, Kaydee M. S. and Bastida, Michael

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edwards

John C. Palmer, 33; 18 months in prison with credit given for 307 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and domestic harassment.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael A. Helms, 34; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Olivier R. Destin, 30; $1,245.50 fine, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Briggs K. Anderson, 48; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Amber S. Butler, 52; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Keyondra M. Gerimonte Castro, 17; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Richard J. Gregory, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kessler T. Guthrie, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Peggy S. Hamilton, 64; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.

Craig S. Hardiman, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher E. Karshner, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Danielle M. High, 39; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Amber K. Kaio, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, use of a controlled substance in public.

Michael A. Kaprian, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.