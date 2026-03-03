Gonzaga freshman Lauren Whittaker named WCC Player of the Year

Gonzaga forward Lauren Whittaker (33) looks to the basket as Washington State guard Charlotte Abraham (10) falls back from the pressure during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

For a fourth straight year and sixth out of the last seven, Gonzaga women’s basketball boasts the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

And the Freshman of the Year.

They’re both the same person: redshirt forward Lauren Whittaker of Canterbury, New Zealand.

The 6-foot-3 Whittaker was honored by the WCC coaches in both categories on Tuesday, and there was no other choice. In fact, had Whittaker not been a freshman, Gonzaga likely would have landed that honor anyway. But more on that in a moment.

Whittaker, fresh off being named a conference record Freshman of the Week for a 13th time this season Monday, also sees her name among the All-WCC First Team and All-Freshman selections.

It’s just the second time in conference history that the Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year were the same player. The first time occurred 45 years ago in the WCC’s first season.

Adding to the list of honors, Whittaker was named the USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week for the second time Tuesday.

Considering the season Whittaker has had, the WCC end-of-season honors serves as a confirmation of the outstanding year she has had.

Also, in a way, the honors are anti-climactic. Even Whittaker’s teammates understand that. Sophomore guard Allie Turner, who was named to the All-WCC First Team, said she and her teammates were talking about the awards at practice on Monday and unanimously agreed that Whittaker was the runaway winner.

Whittaker made an emphatic statement in Gonzaga’s 92-91 overtime loss at Portland on Saturday, posting her 17th double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s an honor. These amazing players in the conference you saw this year,” Whittaker said. “I know how talented of a pool and how hard all the girls worked.”

Whittaker said the honors surpass her expectations coming into the season.

“I talked to coach Craig (Fortier, assistant coach) at the start of the year and really didn’t have any expectations going into the year,” Whittaker said. “I just wanted to get on the court and play basketball after a year of injury. I think Freshman of the Year was kind of in the goal setting area, but definitely not Player of the Year.”

Whittaker, a National Freshman of the Year candidate, averaged a WCC-leading 19.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also led in field goal percentage (56.8). Her 17 double-doubles leads all freshmen nationally and is tied for 12th overall.

Gonzaga true freshman forward Jaiden Haile of Fargo, North Dakota, was named Sixth Woman of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team.

“Coach Lisa (Fortier) texted me this morning and I was totally shocked,” Haile said. “I just didn’t expect it. Going into the season I didn’t have any expectations for winning any awards.”

Haiden averages 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game.

Turner, who broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a season (105) as a freshman, became the focal point of opposing defenses, especially in the WCC.

“Last year it was cool to be a freshman on the (All-WCC team),” Turner said. “So it’s cool to be on it again, especially the last year we’re in the league.”

Turner averages 14.4 points per game, second best for the Zags. She also averaged 3.4 assists.

Fortier had much to be proud of following practice Tuesday.

“I’m happy for all of them,” Fortier said. “I think if we don’t have Lauren on our team then Jaiden is a lock for Freshman of the Year. (For Lauren), it’s a pretty big honor for her and well-deserved. The way she is playing, she’s playing really well. It’s a testament of just how impactful she is to the game and to our outcomes. The thing I like about it is when the coaches are voting for you then it’s meaningful.”

Fortier was especially happy for Turner.

“She’s improved a ton as a player and it’s not things you see,” Fortier said. “The improvements that she made are pretty remarkable.”

Washington State junior guard Eleonora Villa was named All-WCC Second Team.