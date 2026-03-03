Nancy Guthrie abduction: Arizona sheriff says they are ‘closer’ to IDing a suspect

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

The Arizona sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, is confident his investigators are making progress more than a month after her disappearance

In an interview Monday with NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believes officers “are definitely closer” than ever before to locating the suspect or suspects behind the 84-year-old Guthrie’s abduction.

“We’ve got a lot of intel, a lot of leads,” he continued, “but now it’s time to just go to work.”

Nanos added that the sheriff’s department now has a dedicated team from their homicide unit working with the FBI on the case, and everyone involved is operating under the assumption that Guthrie is alive.

Authorities have so far struggled to identify a suspect in wake of Guthrie’s disappearance on the night of Jan. 31. Her children have since offered a $1 million reward for any information that leads to her recovery or the arrest of a suspect.

Authorities believe Savannah’s sister, Annie Guthrie, was the last person to see their mother prior to her disappearance. She said they went out to dinner with Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, then Nancy was dropped back home in Tucson between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Concern for the Guthrie matriarch began to swirl the following day, after she failed to show up for church and she was reported missing around noon.

During a subsequent search of her home, investigators discovered Guthrie’s blood in the doorway, while all of her personal belongings – including her wallet, cellphone and car – were still at the scene.

Last month, authorities released doorbell camera footage that shows a masked intruder outside Guthrie’s home. The FBI’s Phoenix bureau has described him as a man with an average build, standing between 5-feet-9 and 5-feet-10. He was also wearing, a ski mask, gloves, a holster and a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Backpack, which authorities initially suspected was bought at a Walmart.

“We’ve now learned that maybe it wasn’t purchased out of Walmart,” Nanos said Monday. “That backpack is new, it’s exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay? That’s what we’re looking into.”

TMZ has received a series of ransom notes in the weeks since Guthrie went missing, the most recent of them requesting $6 million in cryptocurrency in exchange for her return. The outlet said it forwarded the information to the FBI and declined to release additional details.