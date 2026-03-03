Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jethro Ruiz v. Logan A. Zitek, et al., complaint for damages.

Touchstone Property Management Inc. v. Marcia Powell, restitution of premises.

Touchstone Property Management Inc. v. Janelle D. McNeal, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Dario D. Jackson, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Monica Moench, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Angela Y. Gaines, restitution of premises.

Ronald L. Parker, et al. v. Koryna Harper, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Sunny Moomaw, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Gerald Elliot, restitution of premises.

Worry Free Home Buying LLC v. Dauna Wells, seeking quiet title.

Western Surety Co. v. Michael Gunn, Jeremy Araujo and Kerrie Hills, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nelson, Susan C. and Largent, Chad S.

Rogers, Michelle R. and Dale R.

Turnbough, Darel L., Jr. and Jennifer L.

Rijon, Daniel J. and Shilo M.

Hiller, Korlynn J. and Branch, Jeremy M.

Daley, Kelsey B. and Adam M.

Weldon, Michael A. and Caroline B.

Gablehouse, Tammy L. and Randall A.

Sprayberry, Ladina M. and Dennis R., Jr.

Chambers, Elizabeth R. and Arneson, Aaron J.

Ives, Keagan B. and Halli B.

Cogliano, William M. and Smith, Christie A.

Houger, Dakota M. and Sadie A.

Wise, Jason D. and Broadsword, Jacqueline A.

McIlveen, Gwendolyn H. F. and Christopher

Bailey, Devan J. and Olson, Brooke L.

Garmon, James E. and Adrienne L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Matthew R. Dobson, 38; $5,000 restitution, 22.3 months in prison, 22.3 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and attempted second-degree burglary.

Joshua M. Lamb, 40; 51 months in prison with credit given for 90 days served, nine months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and escaping community custody.

Robert D. Lee, III, 31; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude police vehicle and two counts of harassment.

Ryan R. Bronowski, 37; $326.25 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Blane C. Desantis, 52; 2.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Michael Brisendine, 33; $765 restitution, 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary, domestic firearm theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and order violation.

Christopher Chapple, 44; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Thomas M. Goldthorpe, 55; 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Rick A. Bausman, also known as Rick Bausman, 33; $172.91 restitution, 40 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Olivier R. Destin, 30; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathaniel K. Bartch, 44; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Austin J. Baugh, 27; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Connor J. Best, 21; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, hit and run of unattended property and driving while intoxicated.

Nakia M. Burland, 19; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert B. Helferstay, 38; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Krystal A. Laumei, 40; six days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Brandon L. Leighty, 28; 11 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Flora J. Limberhand, 45; 17 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jason C. Ludovic, 53; 16 days in jail, second-degree failure to secure load.

Lonnie G. Lunsford, 62; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Christopher J. Matusiewicz, 43; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Dustin L. Nobel, 30; 14 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Keegan T. Nugent, 31; 17 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, use of a controlled substance in public and third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Devron M. Parrish, 38; 40 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Gage T. Smith, 30; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Alicia M. Storey, 34; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jesus O. O. Taitano, 30; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Camille K. Tremblay, 23; $845 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Ryan C. Walker, 32; 19 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public, obstructing access to public property and unauthorized camping on public property.

Jonny R. Ward, 37; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Angel Zepeda, 29; 10 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kaydence G. Jacobs, 19; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John P. Murphy, 37; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Anthony M. Jolls, 60; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Michelle L. Miller, 54; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, third-degree theft.

Robert T. Nelson, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jackson M. Baker, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Blake A. Downes, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jablon Ebot, 29; 30 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and indecent exposure.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Clinton M. Reid, 53; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph D. Terry, 29; $3,329.50 fine, 135 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 109 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.